Dust allergy: symptoms, causes and what to do

Dust allergy occurs mainly because of the allergic reaction caused by dust mites, which are small bugs that can accumulate on carpets, curtains and bedding, leading to the appearance of symptoms such as sneezing, itchy nose, dry cough, difficulty breathing and redness. in the eyes, appearing mainly after cleaning or entering places that have been closed for a long time.

The treatment for dust allergy should be based mainly on environmental control measures, this means keeping the house hygienic, changing bedding frequently and avoiding the use of carpets and stuffed animals. If, even with these measures, the symptoms do not improve, it is necessary to consult a general practitioner or allergist so that anti-allergic drugs or corticosteroids can be indicated.

The symptoms of dust allergy are similar to those of respiratory allergy, which can be:

Constant sneezing;

Dry cough;

Difficulty breathing;

Shortness of breath and noise when breathing;

Itchy nose and eyes;

Coryza;

Eyes watery and red;

Polka dots on the skin.

Symptoms usually appear when cleaning the house, after waking up, when playing with stuffed animals, or when entering areas with carpets or that have been closed for a long time.

To confirm dust allergy, it is important to consult a general practitioner or allergist who will analyze these symptoms and may request blood tests and allergy testing, which is done in the doctor’s office and aims to identify the cause of the symptoms. See how the allergy test is done.

Dust allergy happens because of an exaggerated reaction of the body’s defense cells in the presence of proteins released by mites, their excrements or fragments of their body, which are very small animals, invisible to the naked eye, that feed on the remains of dust. human skin and accumulate in warm and humid places such as carpets, curtains, rugs, bedding, sofas and stuffed animals.

The type of mite that most causes dust allergy is of the genus Dermatophagoids, and is also the cause of diseases such as atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis and asthma, which is a chronic inflammation in the lung caused by allergy. Learn more about asthma and the main types.

To improve the symptoms of dust allergy, it is essential to avoid contact with objects that may accumulate dust and, consequently, mites, as well as avoid staying in very closed and humid places.

If the allergy does not improve and the symptoms worsen even with the reduction of the person’s contact with the dust, it is necessary to consult a general practitioner or allergist so that the use of anti-allergy medications such as Desloratadine and Polaramine, or even corticosteroids such as prednisone. In some cases, a doctor may recommend using an allergy shot to reduce allergic flare-ups. Find out more about how allergy shots work.

To prevent dust allergy attacks, it is important to take environmental control measures, such as:

Keep the house airy;

Cleaning the house regularly;

Avoid pillows and feather or cotton duvets, opting for synthetic polyester fabrics;

Wipe the floor with a damp cloth to avoid raising dust;

Avoid carpets and curtains in the bedroom;

Give preference to roller blinds, which are easier to clean than curtains;

Clean carpets with a vacuum cleaner at least twice a week;

Change the bed linen every week, washing it in the machine with hot water;

Avoid having stuffed animals in the room;

Wear a protective mask when cleaning dusty places.

In addition, if you have pets at home, it is important to avoid their contact with the bed, so that they do not accumulate fur, which also causes allergies and is food for mites. See what the symptoms of an allergy to pet hair are.