Scalp Tingling: What It Can Be and What to Do

The tingling sensation on the scalp is something relatively frequent that, when it appears, usually does not indicate any type of serious problem, being more common that it represents some type of skin irritation.

However, this discomfort can also indicate more serious changes, such as ringworm, dermatitis or psoriasis, for example. But these types of conditions are also often associated with other symptoms such as itching, scaling, or burning.

Thus, the ideal is that whenever the tingling is frequent, very intense or lasts for more than 3 days, consult a dermatologist, to try to understand the cause and start the most appropriate treatment. Still, the most common causes include:

1. Irritated skin

Some chemicals present in hair products, such as shampoos, masks or products to facilitate styling, pollution or even the heat of the dryer can irritate the scalp and cause tingling and can be associated with scaling and itching.

What to do: the person should identify what could be causing the irritation and stop using that product. In addition, you should choose a mild shampoo in the following days, so as not to aggravate the irritation.

2. Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a disease that is characterized by the presence of red and scaly lesions, with white scales, which can appear in any region of the body, even on the scalp, and can cause intense itching, which usually intensifies in stressful situations. Clarify the most common questions about psoriasis.

What to do: Psoriasis symptoms can go away on their own without treatment, however, they can reappear in times of stress. In some cases, the doctor may prescribe medication, such as topical corticosteroids, calcipotriol, topical retinoids, salicylic acid or coal tar, for example.

3. Seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a skin problem that mainly affects the scalp and is characterized by the appearance of dandruff, yellowish or whitish crusted spots, redness and intense itching, which can be aggravated in situations of stress or exposure to cold and heat. .

What to do: generally, the treatment is done with the application of antifungal creams and shampoos, solutions or ointments with corticoid in the composition and products that help to reduce the scaling.

4. Folliculitis

Folliculitis is an inflammation at the root of the hair, which can result from an ingrown hair or be caused by a bacterial or fungal infection, which can cause signs and symptoms such as the appearance of balls, burning, tingling, itching and hair loss. Learn more about folliculitis.

What to do: The treatment of folliculitis depends on the causative agent of the disease, and can be performed with antifungal solutions, if it is a fungus, or antibiotics, if the causative agent is a bacterium.

5. Temporal arteritis

Temporal arteritis, also known as giant cell arteritis, is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the arteries in the bloodstream, causing symptoms such as headache, fever, stiffness and tingling in the scalp.

What to do: Treatment of temporal arteritis consists of the administration of corticosteroids, analgesics and antiemetics to relieve symptoms. Learn more about treating temporal arteritis.

6. Pediculosis

Pediculosis is characterized by an infestation by lice, which usually manifests itself in school-age children, occurring in most cases in the hair, causing symptoms such as intense itching, the appearance of white dots in the region and tingling of the scalp.

What to do: To eliminate lice and nits from the head, you must use a suitable solution or shampoo, which has a remedy against lice in the composition, leaving it to act for a few minutes, as indicated on the package. In addition, there are also adapted combs, which facilitate their elimination and repellents that prevent recurrence.

7. Ringworm

Scalp ringworm, also known as Tinea capitis, It is characterized by a fungal infection that causes symptoms such as intense itching and tingling of the scalp and, in some cases, hair loss.

What to do: Generally, the treatment consists of the use of topical products with antifungals in the composition, such as ketoconazole or selenium sulfide, for example. If topical treatment is not effective, the doctor may recommend taking oral antifungals.

Hormonal changes that are usually associated with a woman’s menstrual cycle, pregnancy or menopause can in some cases cause the scalp to tingle. In addition, exposure to cold or heat can also cause these symptoms.