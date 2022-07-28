Occupational dermatosis: what it is, causes, prevention and treatment

Occupational dermatosis is any change in the skin or its annexes that is directly or indirectly related to the professional activity performed or the work environment, and may be caused by temperature variations, exposure to microorganisms and contact with chemical agents, such as rubber, derived from the petroleum and acids, for example.

Depending on the activity performed and the work environment, different types of occupational dermatitis may develop, such as ulcerations, contact dermatitis caused by irritants, nail dystrophy and contact dermatitis caused by photosensitization, and the treatment indicated by the dermatologist may be different from according to the dermatosis presented by the person. Learn more about acne and what to do.

main symptoms

Symptoms related to occupational dermatitis vary according to the cause, however, in general, the person may have wounds, burns, blisters or ulcers on the skin, redness and itching of the skin, irritation, redness and tearing of the eyes, a runny nose and difficulty to breathe and shortness of breath.

Causes of occupational dermatosis

The causes of occupational dermatitis can be directly or indirectly related to the work environment and activity, with a greater predisposition to occur in younger people who do not have as much professional experience and care required for the activity, in people who are predisposed to dermatitis. not necessarily related to work and when the environment is not suitable, with no safety measures, for example.

The causes of occupational dermatosis are related to the work activity performed, the main ones being:

Contact with biological agents such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses or insects;

Exposure to physical agents, such as ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, heat, cold, electricity, lasers or vibrations;

Exposure to chemical agents such as rubber, petroleum products, cement, solvents, detergents, acids or epoxy resin,

Contact with allergenic substances;

Environmental factors such as temperature and humidity.

The diagnosis of occupational dermatoses should be made by the occupational physician, general practitioner or dermatologist according to the symptoms presented and assessment of the relationship between the dermatosis and the activity performed. Often the diagnosis is not made because the person does not want to see the doctor and runs the risk of being suspended from the activity, even because occupational dermatoses are not mandatory to report. In this way, there may be a worsening of symptoms and, consequently, harm to the person.

How should the treatment be?

The treatment of occupational dermatitis varies according to the agent responsible for the dermatitis and the severity of the symptoms. ointments and creams and medicines, for example. In addition, the adequacy of the work material, use of personal protective equipment and removal from work can be recommended until the signs and symptoms of dermatosis have been treated.

How to prevent occupational dermatoses

To prevent the occurrence of dermatoses, it is necessary that the work environment is considered safe, in addition to being important that individual protection material is provided by the company for each worker according to the activity performed, so that contact or exposure can be avoided. to the potential factors related to the dermatosis.

In addition, it is important that the company has a collective protection plan, which involves measures that make the work environment safe, such as adequate ventilation, isolation of risk areas and automation of processes that represent a high risk of contamination for people.