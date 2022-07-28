Nutritional yeast: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Nutritional yeast or Nutritional Yeast is a kind of yeast called Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is rich in protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. This type of yeast, unlike the yeast used to make bread, is not alive and can be fortified during the production process with vitamins and minerals.

This food is widely used to complement the diet of vegetarians, and it can also be used to thicken sauces and prepare rice, beans, pasta, quiches or salads, for example, as it gives the food a flavor similar to parmesan cheese, in addition to to increase the nutritional value of these foods.

Because it is rich in several nutrients, the use of nutritional yeast can provide several health benefits, helping to lower cholesterol, prevent premature aging and strengthen the immune system.

What is nutritional yeast used for?

Nutritional yeast is low in calories, rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, contains no fat, sugar or gluten, and is vegan. For this reason, some of the health benefits of nutritional yeast include:

Prevent premature aging, as it is rich in antioxidants such as glutathione, protecting the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals. In addition, antioxidants also have anticancer activity and prevent the onset of chronic diseases;

Strengthen the immune system, as it is an excellent source of B vitamins, selenium and zinc, as well as a type of carbohydrates, beta-glucans, which act as immunomodulators and can stimulate immune system cells;

Help reduce cholesterol, as fiber reduces the absorption of cholesterol at the intestinal level;

Prevent anemia, as it is rich in iron and vitamin B12;

Improve the health of the skin, hair and muscles, as it is rich in proteins, B vitamins and selenium;

Improve the functioning of the intestine, as it is rich in fibers that favor bowel movements and, together with adequate water consumption, makes it easier for feces to come out, preventing or improving constipation.

In addition, nutritional yeast does not contain gluten and can be used in vegetarian diets to increase the nutritional value of foods, as it is rich in proteins of high biological value. In addition, it also helps to prevent or improve vitamin B12 deficiency, especially among vegetarians or vegans, and you should add 1 teaspoon of fortified nutritional yeast to your main meals. Learn how to identify vitamin B12 deficiency.

Yeast nutritional information

Nutritional yeast can be used in both foods and beverages and has the following nutritional information:

Nutritional information 15 g of Nutritional Yeast calories 45 kcal proteins 8 g carbohydrates 8 g lipids 0.5 g fibers 4 g Vitamin B1 9.6 mg Vitamin B2 9.7 mg Vitamin B3 56 mg Vitamin B6 9.6 mg B12 vitamin 7.8 mcg Vitamin B9 240 mcg Calcium 15 mg Zinc 2.1 mg Selenium 10.2 mcg Iron 1.9 mg Sodium 5 mg Magnesium 24 mg

These amounts are for every 15 g of nutritional yeast used, which is the equivalent of 1 heaping tablespoon. It is important to check what is described on the product’s nutritional table, as nutritional yeast may or may not be fortified, as the nutritional components may vary from one brand to another.

Here’s how to properly read nutritional yeast.

How to use nutritional yeast

To use nutritional yeast, it is recommended to add 1 full tablespoon to drinks, soups, pasta, sauces, pies, salads, fillings or bread.

In addition, nutritional yeast should only be used under the direction of a physician or nutritionist, especially if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.