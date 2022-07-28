Epinephrine injection indications

Epinephrine is a drug with a potent anti-asthmatic, vasopressor and cardiac stimulant effect that can be used in emergency situations, being, therefore, a drug that is normally carried by people who are at high risk of having a severe allergic reaction. After using this medicine it is very important to go to the hospital immediately or consult the doctor who prescribed its use.

Epinephrine can also be known as adrenaline and is sold in conventional pharmacies with a prescription, in the form of pre-filled syringes with 1 dose of epinephrine to inject into the muscle.

what is it for

Epinephrine is indicated for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions or anaphylaxis caused by peanuts or other foods, medications, insect stings or bites, and other allergens. Know what anaphylaxis is.

How to apply

The way to use epinephrine must be done according to the indications of the doctor who prescribed the use of this medication, however, to use it, generally, the following steps must be followed:

Remove the epinephrine pen from inside the case;

Remove the security lock;

Grab the pen with one hand;

Press the tip of the pen against the thigh muscle until you hear a small click;

Wait 5 to 10 seconds before removing the pen from the skin.

The effect of adrenaline is very fast, so if the patient does not feel any improvement in less than 1 minute, the dose can be repeated using another pen. If no other pen is available, an ambulance should be called immediately or taken to hospital.

Possible side effects of epinephrine

The main side effects of epinephrine include palpitations, increased heart rate, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, dizziness, weakness, pale skin, tremor, headaches, nervousness and anxiety. However, the benefit of using this medication far outweighs its effects, as it is life-threatening for the person who is experiencing a severe allergic reaction.

who shouldn’t use

Epinephrine is contraindicated in people with high blood pressure, hyperthyroidism, adrenal medulla tumors, heart rhythm disorders, coronary and myocardial disease, hardening of the arteries, right ventricular enlargement, kidney failure, high intraocular pressure, prostate enlargement, bronchial asthma or patients with hypersensitivity to epinephrine or other components of the formula.