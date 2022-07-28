Insulin Patch – How it works and benefits

The chance to control type 1 diabetes effectively without taking injections is getting closer and closer because a small patch is being created that can detect the rise in blood sugar levels, releasing small amounts of insulin into the blood to maintain blood glucose. stable and the disease controlled.

This patch is still being tested by scientists in the United States, but the technique could improve the lives of diabetics, who in many cases need to take insulin injections several times a day.

Insulin, which is a hormone that helps control blood sugar, is delivered through an injection that causes pain and, in many cases, is an inaccurate technique, increasing the chances of complications.

How the studies were done

The studies to develop the patch were carried out in mice with type 1 diabetes and according to the researchers there are great chances of being successful in humans, as humans are, in most cases, more sensitive to insulin than animals.

In addition, this patch can be customized based on the diabetic’s weight and insulin sensitivity.

How the smart sticker works

The patch has several very small filaments, similar to tiny needles, that reach the blood vessels, managing to detect blood sugar levels and release insulin according to the individual’s needs to regulate blood sugar levels.

This patch is the size of a coin and only needs to be glued to the skin, being made of materials that are non-toxic. However, it is necessary to change the patch after about 9 hours, when the insulin runs out.

Advantages of the insulin patch

The use of adhesive is a practical and comfortable technique, avoiding several daily injections, which sometimes cause pain, swelling and bruising at the bite site.

In addition, it helps to prevent more serious complications of diabetes, such as fainting, blindness and loss of sensation in the feet, which can even lead to amputation, because it is possible to better control diabetes.

How is diabetes treated?

The only effective treatment to manage diabetes effectively is through the use of oral antidiabetic drugs such as metformin or, in the case of type 1 diabetes, by giving insulin injections several times a day, which can be given to the arm, thigh or belly, through a pen or syringe.

In addition, there are other innovative treatments, such as transplantation of pancreatic islets, which are a group of cells responsible for producing insulin in the body or placement of an artificial pancreas.