Halibut ointment: what is it, what is it for and how to use it

Halibut is an ointment indicated to combat diaper rash in babies, treat first-degree burns and promote the healing of superficial wounds.

This product has vitamin A and zinc oxide in its composition, which are fundamental substances in the regeneration and healing of the skin, due to their antiseptic and astringent, soothing and protective action.

what is it for

Halibut is indicated for the treatment of baby diaper rash, burns, varicose ulcers, eczema, acne, postoperative scars and wound healing.

This ointment creates a protective barrier between the skin and external factors, such as moisture or urine and feces, in the case of the baby or bedridden people, allowing rapid healing.

Learn how to properly care for baby diaper rash.

How to use

The ointment should be applied to the affected area several times a day, letting it dry on its own.

In cases of ulcers or deep wounds, the ointment should be applied to the area to be treated, in order to go beyond the edges of the wound and then cover with a gauze after applying a little ointment to the surface, which must be replaced. daily.

who shouldn’t use

Halibut ointment should not be used by people who are allergic to any of the components of the formula.

In addition, this ointment should not be applied together with antiseptics with oxidizing properties.

Possible side effects

Halibut ointment is generally well tolerated, but in some cases, although rare, allergic reactions and skin irritation may occur.