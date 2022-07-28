Hydrocele: what it is, how to identify it and how to treat it

A hydrocele is the accumulation of fluid inside the scrotum surrounding the testicle, which can make one testicle slightly swollen or one testicle larger than the other. Although it is a more common problem in babies, it can also happen in adult men, especially after the age of 40.

Usually, a hydrocele does not cause pain or any other symptoms besides swelling of the testicle and, therefore, it does not cause damage to the testicles, nor does it affect fertility, disappearing spontaneously, especially in babies, without the need for treatment. If you have testicle pain, see what it could be.

As swelling can also be a sign of more serious diseases, such as cancer, it is always recommended to consult a pediatrician, in the case of a baby, or a urologist, in the case of a man, to confirm the diagnosis of hydrocele.

Features of hydrocele

To make sure it really is a hydrocele the only symptom that should be present is swelling that can affect one or both testicles. The doctor should examine the intimate region, assess for pain, lumps, or any other changes that indicate the possibility of another disease. However, ultrasound of the scrotum is the most accurate way to find out if it really is a hydrocele.

How is a hydrocele treated?

In most cases, hydrocele in the baby does not need any specific treatment, disappearing on its own in up to 1 year of age. In the case of adult men, it may be indicated to wait 6 months to check if the fluid is reabsorbed spontaneously, disappearing.

However, when it is causing a lot of discomfort or increasing progressively over time, your doctor may recommend having minor surgery with spinal anesthesia to remove the hydrocele from the scrotum.

This type of surgery is quite simple and can be done in a few minutes, so recovery is quick, and it is possible to return home a few hours after the surgery, once the effect of the anesthesia has completely disappeared.

Another form of treatment less used and with greater risk of complications and recurrence would be through aspiration with local anesthesia.

Main causes of hydrocele

The hydrocele in the baby happens because during pregnancy, the testicles have a bag with liquid around it, however, this bag closes during the first year of life and the liquid is absorbed by the body. However, when this does not happen, the bag can continue to accumulate fluid, generating the hydrocele.

In adult men, hydrocele usually occurs as a complication of strokes, inflammatory processes or infections, such as orchitis or epididymitis.