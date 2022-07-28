Why is yawning contagious? – Your Health

The act of yawning is an involuntary reaction that arises when you are very tired or when you are bored, appearing already in the fetus, even during pregnancy, being, in these cases, related to brain development.

However, yawning is not always involuntary, it can also happen due to “contagious yawning”, a phenomenon that only appears in humans and in a few animals, such as chimpanzees, dogs, baboons and wolves, occurring whenever you hear, see or one thinks of a yawn.

How contagious yawning happens

Although the specific cause of “contagious yawning” is not known, several studies indicate that the phenomenon may be related to each person’s capacity for empathy, that is, the ability to put oneself in the other’s shoes.

So, when we see someone yawn, our brain imagines that we are in that person’s shoes and, therefore, ends up triggering a yawn, even if we are not tired or bored. This is the same mechanism that arises when you see someone hitting the finger with a hammer and our body contracts in reaction to the pain that the other person must be feeling, for example.

In fact, another study showed that yawning is more contagious between people from the same family, and then between friends, and then between acquaintances and, finally, between strangers, which seems to support the theory of empathy, since there is greater ease for put ourselves in the shoes of people we already know.

What may indicate a lack of yawning

Being infected by someone else’s yawn is very common and almost always inevitable, however, there are some people who don’t seem to be affected so easily. Generally, less affected people have some type of psychiatric disorder such as:

This is because people with this type of alteration usually have greater difficulty in social interaction or communication skills and, therefore, cannot put themselves in the other person’s shoes, ending up not being affected.

However, it is also possible that children under the age of 4 do not have “contagious yawning”, as empathy only begins to develop at this age.