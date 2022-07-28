Seborrheic keratosis: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Seborrheic keratosis is a benign skin disorder that appears more frequently in people over 50 years of age and corresponds to lesions that appear on the head, neck, chest or back, which have a wart-like appearance and are brown or black in color.

Seborrheic keratosis has no specific cause, being mainly related to genetic factors, and therefore, there are no ways to prevent it. In addition, because it is benign, treatment is usually not indicated, only when it causes aesthetic discomfort or is inflamed, and cryotherapy or cauterization may be indicated by the dermatologist for its removal, for example.

Symptoms of Seborrheic Keratosis

Seborrheic keratosis can be characterized mainly by the appearance of lesions on the head, neck, chest and back whose main characteristics are:

Color from brown to black;

Wart-like appearance;

Oval or circular shape and well-defined edges;

Varied size, which can be small or large, having more than 2.5 cm in diameter;

They can be flat or have a higher aspect.

Although it is usually related to genetic factors, seborrheic keratosis appears more often in people who have family members with this skin disorder, are often exposed to the sun and are over 50 years old. In addition, people with darker skin are also more predisposed to the appearance of seborrheic keratosis, being seen mainly on the cheeks, receiving the name of dermatosis papulosa nigra. Understand what dermatosis papulosa nigra is and how to identify it.

The diagnosis of seborrhea keratosis is made by the dermatologist based on a physical examination and observation of the keratoses. Understand how the dermoscopy exam is done.

How is the treatment done?

As seborrheic keratosis is most often normal and does not pose a risk to the person, it is not necessary to initiate specific treatment. However, the dermatologist may recommend performing some procedures to remove seborrheic keratosis when they itch, hurt, are inflamed or cause aesthetic discomfort, and may be recommended:

cryotherapy which consists of using liquid nitrogen to remove the lesion;

which consists of using liquid nitrogen to remove the lesion; chemical cauterization in which an acidic substance is applied to the lesion so that it can be removed;

in which an acidic substance is applied to the lesion so that it can be removed; electrotherapyin which an electric current is applied to remove keratosis.

When symptoms associated with seborrheic keratosis appear, the dermatologist usually recommends a biopsy to check for any signs of malignant cells and, if so, the most appropriate treatment is recommended.