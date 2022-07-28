Trans fat: what it is and foods to avoid

Frequent consumption of foods rich in trans fat, such as bakery and confectionery products, such as cakes, sweets, cookies, ice cream, packaged snacks and many processed foods such as hamburgers, for example, can increase bad cholesterol.

This hydrogenated fat is added to processed foods because it is an inexpensive way to extend their shelf life.

Table of foods rich in trans fat

The following table shows the amount of trans fat in some foods.

Foods Amount of trans fat in 100 g of food Calories (kcal) Pastry dough 2.4 g 320 Chocolate Cake 1 g 368 Oatmeal crakers 0.8 g 427 cream ice cream 0.4 g 208 Margarine 0.4 g 766 Chocolate cookies 0.3 g 518 Milk chocolate 0.2 g 330 Microwave popcorn 7.6 g 380 frozen pizza 1.23 g 408

Natural, organic or low-processed foods, such as cereals, Brazil nuts and peanuts, contain healthy fats and can be eaten more regularly.

Allowed amount of trans fat in the diet

The amount of trans fat that can be consumed is a maximum of 2 g per day, considering a diet of 2000 kcal, but the ideal is to consume as little as possible. To know the amount of this fat present in an industrialized food, you should look at the label.

Even if the label says zero trans fat or no trans fat, you could still be eating this type of fat. You should also look for words like: partially hydrogenated vegetable shortening or hydrogenated shortening in the ingredients list on the label, and you can suspect that the food has trans fat when there is: vegetable shortening or margarine.

However, when a product contains less than 0.2 g of trans fat per serving, the manufacturer may write 0 g of trans fat on the label. So, a serving of stuffed biscuit, which is usually 3 biscuits, if it is less than 0.2 g, the label may indicate that the entire biscuit package does not contain trans fat.

How to read the food label

Watch in this video what you should check on the label of industrialized foods to have more health:

Why trans fat is bad for health

Trans fat is harmful to health because it brings harm such as an increase in bad cholesterol (LDL) and a decrease in good cholesterol (HDL), which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. In addition, this type of fat is also linked with an increased risk of infertility, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and some cancers. If this is your case, here’s how to lower bad cholesterol.

Understand the difference between trans fat and saturated fat

Saturated fat is also a type of fat that is harmful to health, but unlike trans fat, it is easily found in products such as fatty meats, bacon, sausages, sausages, and dairy products. The consumption of saturated fats should also be avoided, but the limit of intake of these fats is higher than the limit given for trans fat, being about 22 g/day for a diet of 2000 kcal. Learn more about saturated fat.