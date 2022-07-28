Suicide attempt: what to do

The most important steps in the face of a suicide attempt are calling for medical help, calling 911 immediately, and observing if the victim is breathing and if the heart is beating.

If the person is unconscious and does not appear to be breathing, it is important to have cardiac massage to improve the chances of survival until medical help arrives. See how to do cardiac massage.

However, there are other specific precautions, depending on the type of suicide attempt, such as:

Cut wrists: pressure should be applied to the wrists with clothes, clean cloths or other types of fabric to stop the bleeding until the ambulance arrives;

Fall: it is advised not to touch the victim, as the spine may have fractured, which may lead to sequelae, such as paralysis. However, if there is bleeding, compression can be applied to the site to try to stop the bleeding;

Ingestion of poison, medicine or drugs: you should try to find the type of substance ingested, and sleeping pills, such as Rivotril and Xanax, are usually the most used. Afterwards, you can call the poison control center listed on the package to receive further guidance;

Hanging: if the person is still moving and breathing, lift him or place a chair, furniture or tall object under his feet;

Drowning: take the person out of the water, lay him on his back and start cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until medical help arrives;

Fire gun: apply pressure to the shooting site with clean cloths, clothing or other fabric to slow the bleeding until the ambulance arrives.

Suicide attempts are usually related to some untreated case of depression, and it often happens more than once, so it is important that the person is accompanied by a psychologist or psychiatrist, so that they regain the will to live. .

How to know there is a risk of suicide

Before a suicide attempt, the person may leave some clues about what he intends to do and, therefore, it is important to pay attention to what he says or messages he leaves written, especially if you already have a confirmed diagnosis of depression.

In cases where it is considered that there may be a risk of suicide, it is important never to leave the person alone and, whenever possible, help in the treatment, participating in psychotherapy sessions and following the guidelines given by the psychologist. In addition, if possible, it should also be observed whether the person is taking the correct medication, according to the treatment plan indicated by the psychiatrist.

