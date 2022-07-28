What to do in case of fainting in the child and causes

What to do if a child faints is:

Lay the child down and lift their legs at least 40 cm for a few seconds until you regain consciousness; Put the child aside so she doesn’t choke, if she doesn’t recover from fainting and there is a risk of her tongue falling out; Loosen tight clothes so that the child can breathe more easily; Keep the child warmplacing blankets or clothing over it; Leaving the child’s mouth uncovered and avoid giving something to drink.

In most cases, fainting is relatively common and does not signify any serious problems, however, if the child does not regain consciousness after 3 minutes, it is important to call an ambulance to be evaluated by health professionals.

What to do after fainting

When the child regains consciousness and wakes up, it is very important to calm him down and slowly lift him up, starting with sitting down first and, only after a few minutes, getting up.

It is possible that during this process the child feels more tired and without energy, so you can put a little sugar under the tongue so that it melts and is swallowed, increasing available energy and facilitating recovery.

During the next 12 hours it is also important to be aware of changes in behavior and even possible new fainting. If this happens, you should go to the hospital to try to identify the cause and start the most appropriate treatment.

Possible causes for fainting

The most common is that the child passes out due to a drop in blood pressure, which makes it more difficult for blood to reach the brain. This pressure drop can happen when the child does not drink enough water, has been playing in the sun for a long time, is indoors, or has gotten up too quickly after sitting for a long time.

In addition, fainting can also happen due to a sharp decrease in blood sugar levels, especially if the child has not eaten for a long time.

More serious cases, such as the presence of changes in the brain or other serious diseases, are much rarer, but should be evaluated by a pediatrician or neurologist, if fainting is happening frequently.

when to go to the doctor

While many fainting situations are not serious and can be treated at home, it is important to go to the hospital if your child:

Has difficulty speaking, seeing or moving;

Have any wounds or injuries;

You have chest pain and an irregular heartbeat;

Have an episode of seizures.

In addition, if the child was very active and fainted suddenly, it is also important to have an evaluation with the neurologist, for example, to identify if there is any change at the brain level.