Elbow dislocation: what to do, recovery and physical therapy

Elbow dislocation is a very common injury in children, which occurs in case of a fall with outstretched arms or when the child is suspended by only one arm, for example.

Elbow dislocation can also happen in athletes during training or competition, and the act of putting the elbow back in its anatomical position should be performed by a healthcare professional because there may be torn ligaments or nerve or vascular changes that can make it difficult to perform. rehabilitation.

The steps that the health professional can take to reduce the dislocation in the elbow can be:

Grasp the child’s arm with the palm facing down, Holding the upper arm and forearm at the same time and pulling them slightly in opposite directions to create space at the joint, Position the child’s hand facing upwards and at the same time bend the elbow.

The elbow will be properly positioned when you hear a small click, being able to move the arm normally.

In any case, when you are not sure about the type of injury, the safest thing is to take the victim immediately to the emergency room, because it is necessary to carry out palpation of the ends of the bones of the arm and elbow, in addition to tests that evaluate the ligaments. , the test that assesses neurological function, and an x-ray exam, which can highlight the angle and severity of the dislocation.

When surgery is indicated

In the most severe cases, surgery may be indicated to properly reposition the bones of the forearm, ulna and radius, especially when it is not possible to perform the proper positioning of this joint through the aforementioned reduction, when there is a bone fracture, great instability of the joint or injury to the nerve or blood vessels in the arm. Surgery can be performed as soon as possible and can be done under local anesthesia.

Elbow dislocation recovery

In the simplest cases, when it is possible to perform the reduction with the steps above, without the need for surgery, the recovery is fast and the site may only be a little sore. To relieve this discomfort, you can put a frozen gel compress or ice pack. Ice should be applied for 15-20 minutes, without direct contact with the skin, and for this you can put a thin tissue or paper towel to protect the skin. This care can be carried out 2-3 times a day.

Elbow immobilization

There may be a need for elbow immobilization in case of complete dislocation, which is usually treated through surgery. The immobilization can last 20-40 days, and it is necessary to complement the treatment with physiotherapy to normalize the movement of the elbow. The time of physiotherapeutic treatment depends on the severity of the injury and age, because children recover faster, while in adults it may be necessary to invest in a few months of physiotherapy.

Physiotherapy after elbow dislocation

Physiotherapy may be indicated to control inflammation, reduce swelling, facilitate healing, prevent contractures, maintain range of motion and return to usual activities, without any pain or limitation of movement.

In the first days after the dislocation, it is recommended to perform manual techniques to increase the amplitude of the joint, and isometric exercises with the elbow bent, extended and exercises to open and close the hands, aiming at increasing muscle strength. As resources, TENS, whirlpool, ultrasound, infrared or laser devices can be used, according to the assessment performed by the physical therapist.

After a few days, in the next phase of treatment, the physical therapist may reassess movement abilities, angles, and strength, and progress treatment with other global arm and hand stretching exercises, and exercises such as wrist curls, bicep curls, and cane curls. stick, bottles and backrest can be used, for example. Shoulder exercises and postural reeducation are also recommended because it is common for one shoulder to be higher than the other, due to a protection mechanism in the affected arm.

In the final phase of treatment, when referring to the athlete, it is still necessary to carry out training with exercises that can facilitate the performance of their training, according to the needs of each sport.