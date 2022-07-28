Albocresil: gel, eggs and solution

Albocresil is a medicine that has polycresulene in its composition, which has an antimicrobial, healing, tissue regenerating and hemostatic action, and is formulated in gel, eggs and solution, which can be used in different ways.

Due to its properties, this medication is indicated for the treatment of inflammation, infections or lesions of the cervicovaginal tissues, to accelerate the removal of necrotic tissue after burns and for the treatment of canker sores and inflammation of the oral mucosa and gums.

what is it for

Albocresil is indicated for:

Gynecology: Infections, inflammations or injuries of the vaginal tissues (cervical and vaginal discharge caused by bacteria, infections caused by fungi, vaginitis, ulcers, cervicitis), removal of abnormal tissues in the uterus and control of bleeding after biopsy or removal of polyps from the uterus;

Infections, inflammations or injuries of the vaginal tissues (cervical and vaginal discharge caused by bacteria, infections caused by fungi, vaginitis, ulcers, cervicitis), removal of abnormal tissues in the uterus and control of bleeding after biopsy or removal of polyps from the uterus; Dermatology: Removal of necrotic tissue after burns, accelerating the healing process and local cleaning of burns, ulcers and condylomas and controlling bleeding;

Removal of necrotic tissue after burns, accelerating the healing process and local cleaning of burns, ulcers and condylomas and controlling bleeding; Dentistry and otolaryngology: Treatment of canker sores and inflammation of the oral mucosa and gums.

How to use

Albocresil should be used as follows:

1. Gynecology

Depending on the pharmaceutical form to be used, the dosage is as follows:

Solution : The Albocresil solution must be diluted in water in a proportion of 1:5 and the product must be applied in the vagina with the help of the material that comes with the medication. Leave the product for 1 to 3 minutes on the application site. The undiluted form is preferably intended for topical application in tissue lesions of the uterine cervix and cervical canal;

: The Albocresil solution must be diluted in water in a proportion of 1:5 and the product must be applied in the vagina with the help of the material that comes with the medication. Leave the product for 1 to 3 minutes on the application site. The undiluted form is preferably intended for topical application in tissue lesions of the uterine cervix and cervical canal; Gel : The gel must be introduced into the vagina with an applicator filled with the product. The application should be done daily or every other day, preferably before bed;

: The gel must be introduced into the vagina with an applicator filled with the product. The application should be done daily or every other day, preferably before bed; eggs: Introduce an egg into the vagina with the aid of an applicator. The application should be made daily or every other day, preferably before bed, for the period of time recommended by the doctor, which should not exceed 9 days of treatment.

2. Dermatology

A cotton pad should be wetted with the Albocresil solution or gel and applied to the affected area for a period of about 1 to 3 minutes.

3. Dentistry and Otorhinolaryngology

The concentrated solution or Albocresil gel should be applied directly to the affected area, using a cotton swab or cotton. After applying the drug, rinse your mouth with water.

In some cases, the doctor may recommend applying the solution diluted 1:5 in water.

Possible side effects

Some of the side effects that may occur during treatment with Albocresil are alteration of the enamel of the teeth, local irritation, dryness of the vagina, burning sensation in the vagina, elimination of fragments of vaginal tissue, hives, candidiasis and foreign body sensation in the vagina.

who shouldn’t use

Albocresil should not be used in people who are hypersensitive to the components of the formula, pregnant, post-menopausal or lactating women and children and adolescents under 18 years of age.