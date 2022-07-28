Craniotomy: what it is, what it is for and recovery

Craniotomy is a surgery in which a part of the skull bone is removed to operate on parts of the brain, and then that part is put back in. This surgery may be indicated to remove brain tumors, repair aneurysms, correct skull fractures, relieve intracranial pressure and remove clots from the brain, in case of a stroke, for example.

Craniotomy is a complex procedure that lasts an average of 5 hours, is performed under general anesthesia and requires the person to stay in the hospital for an average of 7 days to receive medical care and follow-up observation regarding the body’s functions coordinated by the brain, such as speech and body movements. Recovery depends on the type of surgery performed and the person needs to be careful with the dressing, keeping the place clean and dry.

what is it for

Craniotomy is a surgery performed on the brain and may be indicated for the following conditions:

Removal of brain tumors;

Cerebral aneurysm treatment;

Removal of clots in the head;

Correction of fistulas of arteries and veins of the head;

Drainage of brain abscess;

Repair skull fractures;

This surgery may also be recommended by a neurologist to relieve intracranial pressure caused by head trauma or stroke, and thus reduce swelling within the brain.

Craniotomy can be used to place specific implants for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, which is a disease of the nervous system characterized by several involuntary electrical discharges that lead to involuntary body movements. Understand what epilepsy is, what are the symptoms and treatment.

how is it done

Before starting the craniotomy, it is recommended that the person fasts for at least 8 hours and after this period is referred to the hospital’s surgical center. Craniotomy surgery is performed under general anesthesia, lasts an average of 5 hours and is performed by a team of surgeons who will make cuts in the head to remove parts of the bone from the skull, in order to gain access to the brain.

During the surgery, doctors will obtain images of the brain on computer screens, through computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging and this serves to give the exact location of the part of the brain that needs to be operated on. After the brain operation, the bone part of the skull is put back in and surgical stitches are made in the skin.

Recovery after craniotomy

After the craniotomy is performed, the person needs to be observed in the ICU, and then they are sent to the hospital room, where they can be hospitalized for an average of 7 days to receive antibiotics in the vein, to prevent infections, and medication to relieve pain. , such as paracetamol, for example.

During the period in which the person is hospitalized, several tests are carried out to test brain function and check whether the surgery has caused any sequelae, such as difficulty seeing or moving any part of the body.

After hospital discharge, it is important to keep the dressing in the place where the surgery was performed, taking care to keep the cut always clean and dry, and it is important to protect the dressing during the bath. The doctor may request a return to the office in the first few days, to check the healing and remove the stitches.

Possible complications

Craniotomy is performed by specialists, neurosurgeons, who are well prepared for this procedure, but even so, some complications can occur, such as:

Infection;

bleeding;

Formation of blood clots;

Pneumonia;

Seizures;

Muscle weakness;

Memory problems;

Difficulty in speaking;

Balance problems.

Therefore, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible if after surgery you experience symptoms such as fever, chills, changes in vision, excessive sleepiness, mental confusion, weakness in the arms or legs, dizziness, difficulty breathing, chest pain.