7 Benefits of Zumba (and How Many Calories It Really Burns)

Zumba is a type of physical activity in which aerobic gymnastics and Latin dances are mixed, favoring weight loss and helping to tone the muscles, especially when associated with a healthy and balanced diet.

This activity can be practiced by both children and adults, however, as Zumba has an intense rhythm, the ideal is to start slowly and gradually increase the pace, stopping the class if the person feels muscle pain, nausea or lack of energy. intense air. In addition, it is also important to rest at least 1 day between Zumba classes, as it is during this period that the muscle grows and tones.

Zumba benefits

Zumba is the complete exercise that works the whole body, stimulating the muscles of the arms, abdomen, back, glutes and legs, and bringing the following health benefits:

Speed ​​up metabolism and lose weightas it works with aerobic exercises that accelerate the heartbeat, which increases fat burning; Combat fluid retentionfor improving blood circulation; strengthen the heartbecause the accelerated rhythm increases the resistance to this organ; relieve stressbecause the classes are done in a team and with lively music, which release stress and increase spirits; Improve motor coordinationas the rhythmic movements help to dominate the body and coordinate the movements; improve balancedue to movements that include jumping, turning and constant changing of steps; increase flexibilityas it also includes exercises to stretch the muscles.

Thus, this activity is recommended mainly to tone the muscles and lose weight, and it is important to remember that it is not a substitute for weight training for people who want to increase strength and muscle mass. Here are some exercises that help increase muscle strength and endurance.

Comparing Zumba to Other Exercises

The following table compares the benefits and body locations that are worked in Zumba and other physical activities:

Exercise Main Benefit Caloric expenditure Zumba Strengthens the entire body and boosts heart health up to 800 kcal/hour water aerobics Strengthens muscles and prevents injuries 360 kcal/hour Swimming Increased flexibility and improved breathing 500 kcal/hour Bodybuilding Strengthening and growing muscles 300 kcal/hour Running Strengthens legs and improves heart and lung health 500 to 900 kcal/hour Volleyball Improve balance and concentration 350 kcal/hour

It is important to remember that before starting any physical activity, the ideal is to consult a physical educator to make a body assessment and receive guidance on the correct way to practice the exercises, avoiding injuries. In addition, it is important to consult a sports nutritionist so that a nutritional plan adapted to the needs of the person is indicated. Check out what to eat before and after class.

Find out how many calories you burn doing other exercises by entering your data below: