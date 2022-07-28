Glottic edema: what it is, symptoms and what to do

Edema of the glottis, scientifically known as angioedema of the larynx, is a complication that can arise during a severe allergic reaction and is characterized by swelling in the throat region.

This situation is considered a medical emergency, as the swelling that affects the throat can obstruct the flow of air to the lungs, preventing breathing. What to do in a case of glottic edema includes:

call medical help calling SAMU 192; Asking if the person has any allergy medication, so you can take it while you wait for help. Some people with severe allergies may even have an epinephrine pen, which should be given in a severe allergy situation; Keep the person lying downwith the legs elevated, to facilitate the blood circulation; Observe vital signs of the person, such as heartbeat and breathing, because if they are absent, cardiac massage will be necessary. Check out the step-by-step guide on how to do cardiac massage.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction come on quickly, after a few minutes to a few hours of exposure to the allergy-causing substance, including difficulty breathing, a lump in the throat, or wheezing when breathing.

main symptoms

Symptoms of glottic edema are:

Feeling of lump in the throat;

Difficulty breathing;

Wheezing or a high-pitched noise when breathing;

Tight feeling in the chest;

Hoarseness;

Difficulty speaking.

There are other symptoms that usually accompany edema of the glottis and that are associated with the type of allergy, such as hives, with redness or itching of the skin, swollen eyes and lips, enlarged tongue, itchy throat, conjunctivitis or an asthma attack, for example.

These symptoms usually appear within 5 minutes to 30 minutes after exposure to a substance that causes allergy, which can be a drug, a food, an insect sting, changes in temperature or even a genetic predisposition, in patients with a disease called Hereditary Angioedema. Learn more about this disease here.

How is the treatment done?

After evaluation by the medical team and confirmation of the risk of edema of the glottis, treatment is indicated, made with medications that will rapidly decrease the action of the immune system, and include the application of injections containing adrenaline, anti-allergic and steroids.

As there may be intense difficulty breathing, it may be necessary to use an oxygen mask or even orotracheal intubation, in which a tube is placed through the person’s throat so that their breathing is not blocked by swelling.