How is bone (bone) cancer treated

Treatment for bone cancer may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of the various therapies to remove the tumor and destroy the cancer cells, if possible, and is usually performed at the National Cancer Institute closest to the location where the person lives.

Bone cancer can be cured, but it needs to be diagnosed early to prevent it from spreading to multiple bones. Some symptoms that may indicate its presence are pain in the bones of the spine, ribs and legs, in addition to swelling in the legs and hands, difficulty moving or frequent fractures, for example.

Learn about other causes of bone pain at: Causes and Treatments for Bone Pain.

How to treat bone cancer

The treatment of bone cancer depends on the type of tumor, its size and its location, and the main types of malignant tumors of bone origin are chondrosarcomas, osteosarcomas and Ewing’s tumor. This way:

Treatment of Chondrosarcoma: it affects the cartilage and the most indicated treatment is surgery to remove the tumor, because in the vast majority of cases chemotherapy and radiotherapy do not have the desired effect;

it affects the cartilage and the most indicated treatment is surgery to remove the tumor, because in the vast majority of cases chemotherapy and radiotherapy do not have the desired effect; Osteosarcoma treatment: osteosarcoma is usually treated with chemotherapy for 3 months before having surgery to remove the tumor;

osteosarcoma is usually treated with chemotherapy for 3 months before having surgery to remove the tumor; Ewing’s Tumor Treatment: the treatment is complex and includes a combination of radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery.

Another possibility is to use drugs based on monoclonal antibodies such as Herceptin and Zometa.

The objective of the treatments is to destroy the cancer cells and remove the tumor, without having to amputate the affected limb, and in some cases it is possible to place a metallic implant or use the bone of a donor to maintain the functionality of the limb and carry out the activities of the day to day.

Food is very important to facilitate the work of the immune system and beat cancer. The most suitable foods are rich in vitamins and minerals, and it is important to restrict the consumption of foods rich in fat and sugar to help reduce inflammation in the body. See the best foods to fight cancer.

See too:

What is the origin of bone cancer?

Bone cancer can be primary, when it primarily affects some bone, or secondary, when it derives from metastases from another place in the body, such as breast, prostate, thyroid, lung or kidney cancer, for example.

Cancer can develop in any bone, however, it mainly affects the longer bones, such as those in the arms and legs, vertebrae of the spine or hip.

To diagnose the malignant tumor, imaging tests such as x-rays and magnetic resonance imaging are required, as well as a biopsy to identify the type of tumor and its location, in order to adapt the treatment.