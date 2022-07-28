Hypoechoic nodule in the breast, thyroid, or liver: what is it and when is it severe

The hypoechoic, or hypoechoic, nodule is one that is visualized through imaging tests, such as ultrasound, and that indicates a low-density lesion, usually formed by fluid, fat or low-density tissues, for example.

Being hypoechoic does not confirm whether the nodule is malignant or benign, as in the ultrasound examination the word “echogenicity” only indicates the ease with which the ultrasound signals pass through the structures and organs of the body. Thus, hyperechoic structures tend to have a higher density, while hypoechoic or anechoic structures have little or no density.

Nodules are lesions formed by the accumulation of tissue or fluid that measure more than 1 cm in diameter and are usually rounded and similar to lumps. They may have the following characteristics:

Cyst : arises when the nodule has liquid content inside. Check out the main types of cyst and when they can be serious.

: arises when the nodule has liquid content inside. Check out the main types of cyst and when they can be serious. Solid : when its contents contain solid or thick structures, such as tissue, or a liquid that has a considerable density, with many cells or other elements inside;

: when its contents contain solid or thick structures, such as tissue, or a liquid that has a considerable density, with many cells or other elements inside; Mixed: can arise when the same nodule encompasses both liquid and solid structures in its content.

A lump can appear in the skin, subcutaneous tissue or any other organ of the body, being common to be detected in the breast, thyroid, ovaries, uterus, liver, lymph nodes or joints, for example. Sometimes, when superficial, they can be palpated, while in many cases, only ultrasound or CT scans can detect.

When is the lump serious?

Generally, the nodule has characteristics that may indicate that they are serious or not, however, there is no rule for everyone, and the doctor’s evaluation is necessary to observe not only the result of the exam, but also the physical exam, presence of symptoms or symptoms. risks that the person may present.

Some characteristics that may raise suspicion of the nodule vary according to the organ in which it is located, and can be:

1. Hypoechoic breast nodule

Most of the time, the lump in the breast is not a cause for concern, and benign lesions such as fibroadenoma or simple cyst, for example, are common. Cancer is usually suspected when there are changes in the shape or size of the breast, in the presence of a family history or when the nodule has characteristics of malignancy, such as being hard, adherent to neighboring tissues or when it has many blood vessels, for example.

However, if a breast tumor is suspected, the doctor will recommend a puncture or biopsy to determine the diagnosis. See more on how to tell if a breast lump is malignant.

2. Hypoechoic thyroid nodule

The fact that it is hypoechogenic increases the chances of malignancy in a thyroid nodule, however, this characteristic alone is not enough to determine whether it is cancer or not, requiring medical evaluation.

Most of the time, the tumor is usually investigated with a puncture when it reaches more than 1 cm in diameter, or 0.5 cm when the nodule has characteristics of malignancy, such as a hypoechoic nodule, presence of microcalcifications, increase in blood vessels, infiltration in the neighboring tissues or when it is taller than it is wide in cross-sectional view.

Nodules should also be punctured in people at high risk for malignancy, such as those who had childhood radiation exposure, who have genes associated with cancer, or who have a personal or family history of cancer, for example. However, it is important that the physician evaluates each case individually, as there are specificities and the need to calculate the risk or benefit of the procedures, in each situation.

Learn how to identify the thyroid nodule, which tests to do and how to treat.

3. Hypoechoic liver nodule

Liver nodules have variable characteristics, therefore, the presence of a hypoechoic nodule is not enough to indicate whether it is benign or malignant, requiring the doctor to make a more detailed assessment, according to each case, to determine.

Generally, the liver nodule is investigated for the presence of malignancy with imaging tests, such as tomography or resonance, whenever it is larger than 1 cm or when it presents constant growth or changes in appearance. In some cases, the doctor may order a biopsy to confirm whether or not the lump is serious. Know when a liver biopsy is indicated and how it is performed.

How is the treatment done?

The hypoechoic nodule does not always need to be removed because, in most cases, it is benign and only needs observation. The doctor will determine the frequency with which the nodule will be monitored, with tests such as ultrasound or tomography, for example, which can be every 3 months, 6 months or 1 year.

However, if the nodule starts to present suspicious characteristics of malignancy, such as rapid growth, adherence to neighboring tissues, changes in characteristics, or even when it becomes very large or causes symptoms, such as pain or compression of nearby organs, it is indicated to perform a biopsy, puncture, or surgery to remove the lump. Learn how the surgery to remove a breast lump is done and how the recovery is.