Pulmonary atelectasis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Pulmonary atelectasis is a respiratory complication that prevents the passage of sufficient air due to the collapse of the pulmonary alveoli. This usually happens when there is cystic fibrosis, tumors in the lung or when the lung has become filled with fluid due to a strong blow to the chest, for example.

Depending on how many alveoli are affected, the feeling of shortness of breath can be more or less intense and therefore the treatment can also vary according to the intensity of the symptoms.

However, in any case, if there is a suspicion of atelectasis, it is recommended to go quickly to the hospital, to confirm the diagnosis and start the most appropriate treatment, since if the lung continues to be affected it can be life threatening.

possible symptoms

The most common symptoms of atelectasis include:

Difficulty breathing;

Rapid and shallow breathing;

persistent cough;

Constant pain in the chest.

Atelectasis usually happens in people who are already hospitalized, as a health complication, however, if you experience any of these symptoms it is very important to quickly notify a doctor or nurse.

How to confirm the diagnosis

In case of suspected atelectasis, the doctor may order several tests, such as chest X-ray, tomography, oximetry and bronchoscopy, to confirm the presence of collapsed lung alveoli.

What can cause atelectasis

Atelectasis usually happens when a lung pathway is obstructed or there is excess pressure outside the alveoli. Some problems that can cause this type of change are:

Accumulation of secretions in the airways;

Presence of a foreign object in the lung;

Strong blows to the chest;

Pneumonia;

Presence of fluid in the lung;

Lung tumor.

In addition, after surgery, atelectasis is also common, as the effect of the anesthetic can cause some alveoli to collapse. However, in these cases a ventilator is used to ensure that air enters the lungs properly.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for atelectasis is done according to the cause and intensity of symptoms, and in milder cases, any type of therapy may not even be necessary. If the symptoms are more intense, breathing exercises can be used to try to open the lung alveoli, such as coughing, taking a few deep breaths or lightly touching the affected region to loosen the accumulation of secretions.

In more severe cases, surgery may be required to clear the airways or even remove the affected part of the lung, allowing it to function properly again.

Whenever there is an identifiable cause of atelectasis, such as a tumor or the presence of fluid in the lung, the problem should always be treated to ensure that atelectasis does not recur.