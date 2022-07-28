Running on the treadmill at the gym or at home is an easy and effective way to exercise because it requires little physical preparation and maintains the benefits of running, such as increased physical resistance, fat burning and development of various muscle groups, such as legs, back. , abs and glutes.

Although running can be done outdoors without any equipment, running on the treadmill has other benefits, such as allowing physical activity on rainy days, for example. Here’s an example of a workout to run 15 km on the treadmill or on the street.

Benefits of running on the treadmill

In addition to allowing the race to take place regardless of rain, heat or excessive cold, running on the treadmill has other advantages, such as:

Greater security: running indoors on a treadmill reduces the risk of accidents and injuries, such as stepping into a pothole or traffic accidents, increasing safety; Run at any time of day: you can use the treadmill at any time of the day and, therefore, it is possible to burn fat even after finishing the daily tasks. Thus, the race can be done in the morning, in the afternoon or at night, regardless of the weather; Keep up the pace: on the treadmill it is possible to regulate a constant running speed, preventing the running from becoming too slow over time. In addition, it prevents the person from accelerating without realizing it, which could make them feel tired more quickly; Adjust the type of floor: the treadmill, in addition to regulating the speed, also makes it difficult to run through changes in the incline of the treadmill, making it possible to run on steeper floors, as if running on a mountain; Control heart rate: treadmills usually have devices that help measure heart rate through hand contact with the safety bar, for example, and thus it is more possible to avoid heart problems, such as tachycardia, in addition to checking the maximum heart rate reached during exercise.

In addition, running on the treadmill for 30 minutes, 3 to 4 times a week, improves sleep habits, increases energy levels and prevents cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure or heart attack, as it is able to promote a decrease in levels. blood cholesterol and blood pressure. Learn about other health benefits of running.

While running on the treadmill, it is possible to work the leg muscles with proportional strength, in addition to being able to vary the type of training, preventing it from becoming monotonous, by changing the incline and speed. Thus, it is possible to do a workout that promotes metabolism acceleration, such as HIIT, for example, which is a high-intensity exercise in which the person runs for 30 seconds to 1 minute, at their maximum speed, and then rests for the same amount. passively, that is, standing or walking.

Running on the treadmill is interesting for those people who are afraid of running on the street due to cars, potholes or the number of people and who don’t have much balance, for example.

Treadmill running tips

To run on the treadmill without injuring yourself or giving up because of muscle pain or injury, some simple tips include:

Start with a 10-minute warm-up, stretching your arms and legs;

Start running at a lower speed, increasing every 10 minutes, for example;

Place your torso straight and keep your gaze forward;

Do not hold on to the safety sidebar;

Avoid tilting the treadmill too much, especially in the first few days.

Running on the treadmill is an easy activity and, normally, without danger, however, it is recommended to use the device under the guidance of a physical education teacher or physical therapist, avoiding aggravating health problems, such as arthritis or cardiac overload.

In addition, when the person is overweight, special care must be taken, such as calculating the heart rate or strengthening the muscles, for example, to prevent heart complications or joint wear. Check out some tips to start running when you are overweight.