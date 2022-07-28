5 health benefits of exercise bike

The stationary bike is one of the most popular ways to exercise to lose weight and increase leg muscle strength.

Exercising on this type of equipment can be done in spinning classes, at the gym, or in the comfort of your own home, as you can buy various types of exercise bikes that adapt to your needs and financial availability.

Although, for some people, it may seem like a very repetitive and boring exercise, the truth is that this type of exercise has several health benefits, especially for losing weight, toning the legs and improving heart health.

1. Helps you lose weight

This is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that allows you to burn up to 260 calories in just 30 minutes, being an important ally for anyone trying to lose weight or eliminate some localized fat.

Exercise with the stationary bike can also be used by those who are trying to increase lean muscle mass, as, as long as it is not done in excess, it helps to burn fat, leaving only the lean mass built during bodybuilding training.

Check out a diet to complete bike training and lose weight faster.

2. Protects the joints

Exercising on a stationary bike or participating in spinning classes at the gym, for example, are great options for staying in good physical shape while recovering from orthopedic injuries.

This is because this type of exercise, when done correctly, greatly reduces the impact on the hip, knee and ankle joints, especially when compared to other activities such as running, jumping rope or playing football, for example.

Also check out what to eat to protect and strengthen joints.

3. Increases stamina and tones the legs

Muscular endurance is the ability of a muscle to continue to function when it has been used for a long time. So, when you are pedaling with resistance on a stationary bike, the muscles adapt and become stronger and toned, especially in the legs and butt.

By increasing the strength and endurance of a muscle, it is also possible to improve the health of the bones and ligaments around it, which causes an increase in strength in daily activities, preventing injuries.

4. Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Exercise on a stationary bike is an important type of cardiovascular exercise as it lowers blood pressure, improves heart function and controls blood sugar levels. In addition, it also reduces bad cholesterol, while increasing good cholesterol, decreasing the risk of clot formation.

Thus, it is possible to avoid several health problems such as high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke or thrombosis, for example.

See also 9 plants that can protect your heart health.

5. Reduces stress

Ride a stationary bike for 30 minutes or participate in a fitness class spinning causes the body to release more adrenaline and endorphins, which helps to greatly reduce stress levels, as well as strengthen the immune system and create a feeling of pleasure and euphoria.

See a list of relaxation techniques that help relieve stress.

How to adjust the bike correctly

Knowing how to use and regulate the exercise bike is one of the most important steps to ensure good results and avoid injuries. For this, it is important to pay attention to some details such as:

saddle height : it must allow, after sitting, to keep the leg slightly bent when the pedal is in the lowest position of the movement;

: it must allow, after sitting, to keep the leg slightly bent when the pedal is in the lowest position of the movement; saddle position : must allow the knee to be parallel to the pedal;

: must allow the knee to be parallel to the pedal; Handlebar: it should be possible to reach the handlebars with the arms slightly bent, keeping the back straight and the shoulders relaxed.

In spinning classes, usually, the teacher helps each person to adjust their bike, especially when it is the first time doing this type of exercise.