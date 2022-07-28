Exercises to thicken the legs

Exercises for strengthening or hypertrophy of the lower limbs must be performed respecting the limits of the body itself and, preferably, under the guidance of a physical education professional to avoid the occurrence of injuries. To achieve hypertrophy it is necessary that the exercises are done intensely, with a progressive increase in the load and following an adequate diet for the objective. See how it happens and how to do a workout for hypertrophy.

In addition to strengthening and hypertrophy, exercises for the lower limbs guarantee good results in terms of reducing sagging and cellulite, as well as improving body balance due to better stabilization of the knee and ankle, for example.

It is important that the exercises are established by a physical education professional according to the person’s goal and limitations. In addition, to achieve the desired goal, it is important that the person follows a proper diet, which must be recommended by a nutritionist. See how to diet to gain muscle mass.

Exercises for glutes and hamstrings

1. Squat

The squat can be done with your own body weight or with the bar, and should be done in the gym under the guidance of a professional to avoid possible injuries. You should position the bar on your back, hold the bar with your elbows facing forward and keep your heels fixed on the floor. Then, the squat movement should be performed according to the professional’s guidance and in the maximum amplitude so that the muscles are worked to the maximum.

The squat is a very complete exercise, because in addition to working the glutes and the muscle of the back of the thigh, it also works the quadriceps, which is the muscle of the front of the thigh, abdomen and back. Discover 6 squat exercises for the glutes.

2. Sink

The lunge, also called the kick, is a great exercise to work not only the glutes, but also the quadriceps. This exercise can be done with your own body weight, with a barbell on your back or holding a dumbbell and consists of taking a step forward and bending the knee until the thigh of the leg that has advanced is parallel to the floor, but without the knee exceeds the line of the foot, and repeat the movement according to the professional’s recommendation.

After completing the repetitions with one leg, do the same movement with the other leg.

3. Stiff

The deadlift is an exercise that works the posterior leg muscles and the glutes and can be done holding the bar or dumbbells. The stiff movement consists of lowering the load keeping the spine aligned and the legs stretched or slightly bent. The speed of execution of the movement and the amount of repetitions must be established by the professional according to the person’s objective.

4. Deadlift

This exercise corresponds to the opposite of stiff: instead of lowering the load, the deadlift consists of lifting the load, promoting the work of the posterior muscles of the leg and glutes. To do this exercise, the person should position their feet hip-width apart and squat down to grab the bar, keeping the spine aligned. Then, perform the movement up until the legs are stretched, avoiding throwing the spine backwards.

5. Flexor chair

This equipment can be used to help strengthen and hypertrophy the hamstrings. For this, the person must sit in the chair, adjusting the seat so that their spine is leaning against the bench, support the ankles on the support roller and perform knee flexion movements.

Exercises for the front of the thigh

1. Leg press

Like the squat, the leg press is a very complete exercise, allowing not only the muscles of the front of the thigh to work, but also the back and glutes. The muscle that works the most during the leg press depends on the angle at which the movement is performed and the position of the feet.

To put more emphasis on the quadriceps, the feet should be positioned at the lowest part of the platform. It is important that the back is completely supported on the bench, to avoid injuries, in addition to performing the pushing movement and allowing the platform to descend to its maximum amplitude, with the exception of people who have postural changes or osteoarticular problems.

2. Extension chair

This equipment allows the quadriceps to be worked in isolation, the person having to adjust the back of the chair so that the knee does not exceed the line of the feet and that the person is completely leaning against the chair during the movement.

The feet must be positioned under the support roller and the person must make the movement of raising this roller until the leg is fully extended, and this movement must be performed according to the recommendation of the physical education professional.