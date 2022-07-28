How to treat side knee pain

Pain in the side of the knee is usually a sign of iliotibial band syndrome, also known as runner’s knee, which is characterized by pain in this region and that appears most often in cyclists or long-distance runners, who may or may not be athletes.

To cure this syndrome, it is recommended to consult an orthopedist or a physical therapist and follow the treatment indications, which usually include the use of anti-inflammatory ointments, myofascial release techniques and stretching exercises.

This pain is mainly caused by the friction of a ligament in the femur, close to the knee, which ends up generating inflammation in this place. A common cause is the fact that the person runs on circular tracks, always in the same direction or on descents, which end up overloading the side of the knee.

How is the treatment done?

The first focus to treat iliotibial band syndrome is to fight inflammation using anti-inflammatory ointments that can be applied to the painful area 2-3 times a day, with a small massage, until the product is fully absorbed into the skin. Placing ice packs also helps to relieve pain and fight inflammation, but these should not be used in direct contact with the skin to avoid the risk of burns, therefore, they should not be used for more than 15 minutes of each time.

It is also important to perform stretching exercises with all the muscles of the lateral region of the hip and thigh, called tensor fascia lata, but a technique that is very efficient is to detach the ligament using a massage ball that contains small ‘thorns’, using a hard foam roller to rub the area or using the tips of your thumb and index finger to rub the sore spot.

Stretching for iliotibial

Lie on your back and use a belt or tape to go under your foot and raise your leg as far as you can until you feel the entire back of your thigh stretch and then lean your leg to the side, towards the middle of your thigh. body, until you feel stretching the entire lateral region of the leg, where there is pain. Stay still in this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute at a time and repeat the exercise at least 3 times before and after using the roller.

In this stretch it is important not to remove the hip from the floor, if it seems easier, you can bend the opposite leg a little to keep the spine properly positioned on the floor.

Myofascial release with roller

Lie on your side over the roller shown in the image and slide the roller on the floor, using your body weight so that it rubs the entire side region for 2 to 7 minutes. You can also rub the painful area with a tennis ball or massage ball on the floor, using your body weight.

KT taping to decrease friction

Put a ribbon like taping in the entire lateral region of the thigh is also a good way to reduce tissue friction with the bone. The tape must be placed 1 finger below the knee line and along the entire length of the iliotibial muscle and tendon, but in order to have the expected effect, it must be placed during a stretch of this muscle. For this, the person needs to cross the leg and lean the trunk forward and to the opposite side of the lesion, the length of this tape should be about 20 cm. A second tape can be applied cut in half to wrap around the belly of the iliotibial muscle, closest to the hip.

How to identify the syndrome

Iliotibial band syndrome is a symptom of pain on the side of the knee that worsens when running and when going up or down stairs. The pain is most common in the knee but it can extend to the hip, affecting the entire side of the thigh.

The diagnosis can be made by the doctor, physical therapist or coach and does not require imaging tests such as X-rays because the lesion does not present any bone alteration, but to exclude other hypotheses, the doctor may recommend its performance.

How to prevent lateral knee pain

One of the ways to treat this syndrome is to strengthen the hip muscles so that the knee can be more centralized, reducing the risk of this friction that gives rise to inflammation and consequently pain. Pilates exercises can be very useful to stretch and strengthen the muscles of the legs and glutes, realigning the whole body.

To correct your stride in running, it is also important to bend your knee slightly while running to cushion the impact with the ground and therefore it is not recommended to run with your leg always stretched out because it increases the risk of rubbing the iliotibial band.

In people who have the knee naturally turned inwards or with flat feet, it is also important to correct these changes through physical therapy with global postural reeducation to reduce the risk of this inflammation returning.