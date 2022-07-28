How is myxedema treated?

Myxedema is a skin condition, most common in women between the ages of 30 and 50, which usually arises due to severe and prolonged hypothyroidism, leading to swelling of the face, for example.

Hypothyroidism is characterized by a decrease in the production of hormones by the thyroid, leading to the emergence of symptoms such as headache, constipation and weight gain for no apparent reason. Understand what hypothyroidism is and how to treat it.

thyroid location

main symptoms

The main symptoms of myxedema are swelling of the face and eyelids, with the formation of a kind of bag over the eyes. In addition, there may be swelling of the lips and extremities.

Although it is a more common condition to occur as a result of hypothyroidism, it can also occur, but less frequently, because of infections, trauma or the use of drugs that depress brain function, such as sedatives and tranquilizers.

Types of myxedema

Myxedema can be classified into:

Adult spontaneous myxedema which arises due to dysfunction in the production of thyroid hormones;

which arises due to dysfunction in the production of thyroid hormones; Congenital or primitive myxedema in which the thyroid does not produce enough hormones since the baby is developing – learn more about congenital hypothyroidism;

in which the thyroid does not produce enough hormones since the baby is developing – learn more about congenital hypothyroidism; operative myxedemawhich usually arises after surgery involving the thyroid, in which hormone levels decrease after the procedure.

The diagnosis is made by the endocrinologist from the evaluation of symptoms and blood tests that confirm hypothyroidism, such as TSH, T3 and T4.

If hypothyroidism is not treated correctly, it can progress to a potentially lethal condition, myxedema coma, in which the thyroid is enlarged or not palpable, very accentuated facial and eyelid edema, delusions and a decrease in heart rate, for example.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of myxedema is done with the aim of reversing hypothyroidism, that is, it is done with the replacement of the hormones produced by the thyroid according to the recommendation of the endocrinologist.

After a few months of starting treatment, the doctor will usually order blood tests to check that the thyroid hormone levels are normal and thus adjust the dose if necessary. See what are the essential tests for thyroid evaluation.