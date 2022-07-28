Foods rich in beta-carotene – Tua Saúde

Foods rich in beta-carotene are of plant origin, usually orange and yellowish in color, such as carrots, apricots, mangoes, pumpkins or cantaloupe melons.

Beta-carotene is an antioxidant that contributes to the strengthening of the immune system, being very important in the prevention of diseases. In addition, it also contributes to healthier and more beautiful skin, as it helps protect the skin from the sun and improve the tan.

In the following table you can find some of the foods richest in beta-carotene and their amount:

Foods rich in beta-carotene Beta carotene (mcg) Energy in 100 g Acerola 2600 33 calories tommy sleeve 1400 51 calories Melon 2200 29 calories Watermelon 470 33 calories beautiful papaya 610 45 calories Peach 330 51.5 calories Guava 420 54 calories Passion fruit 610 64 calories Broccoli 1600 37 calories Pumpkin 2200 48 calories Carrot 2900 30 calories kale butter 3800 90 calories Tomato juice 540 11 calories Tomato extract 1100 61 calories Spinach 2400 22 calories

In addition to being present in food, beta-carotene can also be found in pharmacies or health stores, in the form of a supplement, in capsules.

What is the relationship between beta-carotene and tan

Foods rich in beta-carotene help the skin to have a healthier and longer-lasting tan because, in addition to giving the skin tone, due to the color they present, they also help protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays, preventing flaking and premature skin aging.

To feel this effect of beta-carotene on your tan, you should consume foods rich in beta-carotene about 2 or 3 times a day, at least 7 days before the first sun exposure, and on the days when there is exposure to the sun.

In addition, beta-carotene capsules help to complement the diet and protect the skin, however, they should only be used with the advice of a doctor or nutritionist and never dispense with the use of sunscreen.

See also the health benefits of other carotenoids.

What can cause too much beta carotene

Excess consumption of beta-carotene, both in capsules and in food, can turn the skin orange, which is a condition also known as carotenemia, which is harmless and returns to normal with reduced consumption of these foods.

See a recipe rich in foods with beta-carotene, in the following video: