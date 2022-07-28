Ovarian Pain: 5 Possible Causes and What to Do

Some women often experience ovarian pain, which is usually related to the menstrual cycle and is therefore not a cause for concern as it is caused by the ovulation process.

However, ovarian pain can also be related to a condition such as endometriosis, cysts or pelvic inflammatory disease, especially when you are not menstruating. Therefore, it is important that the woman is attentive to all signs and symptoms, and, if necessary, consult the gynecologist.

1. Ovulation

Some women may experience pain at the time of ovulation, which occurs around day 14 of the menstrual cycle, when the egg is released from the ovary into the fallopian tubes. This pain can be mild to intense and last a few minutes or even hours and can be accompanied by slight bleeding and in some cases the woman may also feel sick.

If this pain is very intense, or lasts for several days, it could be a sign of diseases such as endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy or the presence of cysts in the ovaries.

What to do: Treatment for pain caused by ovulation is usually not necessary, however, if the discomfort is too great, you may need to take pain relievers such as acetaminophen, or anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or talk to your doctor to start taking birth control.

2. Ovarian cyst

Ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that can form in or around the ovary, which can cause pain during ovulation and intimate contact, delay in menstruation, increased breast tenderness, vaginal bleeding, weight gain and difficulty getting pregnant. Learn the main types of ovarian cyst and how to identify.

What to do: the ovarian cyst usually shrinks in size without treatment. However, if this does not happen, the cyst can be treated with the use of the contraceptive pill or even resorting to surgery that consists of its removal. If the cyst is very large, shows signs of cancer, or if the ovary is twisted, it may be necessary to completely remove the ovary.

3. Ovarian torsion

The ovaries are attached to the abdominal wall by a thin ligament, through which blood vessels and nerves pass. Sometimes this ligament can bend or twist, which causes constant, intense pain that doesn’t get better.

Ovarian torsion is more common when there is an ovarian cyst, as the ovaries become larger and heavier than normal.

What to do: ovarian torsion is an emergency situation, so if you experience very intense and sudden pain, it is important to go to the emergency room to identify and start the appropriate treatment.

4. Endometriosis

Endometriosis can be another cause of ovarian pain, which is the growth of endometrial tissue outside of its normal location, such as outside the uterus, ovaries, bladder, appendix, or even intestines.

Thus, endometriosis can cause symptoms such as severe pain in the belly that can radiate to the lower back, pain after intimate contact, pain when urinating and defecating, profuse bleeding during menstruation, difficulty getting pregnant, diarrhea or constipation, tiredness. , nausea and vomiting.

What to do: There is still no cure for endometriosis, but treatment can help relieve symptoms. To treat endometriosis, drugs such as the birth control pill or IUD, which help to reduce the growth of endometrial tissue, or anti-hormonal drugs such as Zoladex or Danazol, which reduce the production of estrogen by the ovaries, preventing the menstrual cycle can be used. and thus preventing the development of endometriosis. In addition, surgery can also be used, which consists of removing the endometrial tissue located outside the uterus, in order to reduce symptoms and allow pregnancy. Learn more about how endometriosis surgery is done and what the risks are.

5. Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection that starts in the vagina or cervix and affects the fallopian tubes and ovaries, causing symptoms such as fever, stomach ache, vaginal bleeding and discharge, and pain during intimate contact.

What to do: treatment consists of the use of antibiotics for about 14 days, which should also be done by the partner and avoid intimate contact during treatment.