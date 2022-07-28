Fat grafting: what is it, what is it for and how is recovery

Lipografting is a plastic surgery technique that uses the body’s own fat to fill, define or give volume to certain parts of the body, such as breasts, butt, around the eyes, lips, chin or thighs, for example.

To perform this technique it is necessary to remove fat from other regions of the body where it is in excess, such as belly, back or thighs for example. For this, a liposuction is performed that removes localized fat from unwanted places and also helps to sculpt, refine and define the region where it is performed.

In addition to fat grafting, which helps to add volume to certain areas of the body, a similar and highly sought after procedure is liposculpture, which uses localized fat to redistribute along the contour of the body, creating a more harmonious and aesthetically proportional silhouette. Learn more about what liposculpture is and how it is done.

Using the fat graft is a strategy performed by the plastic surgeon in hospitals, and its price varies greatly according to the type of surgery, the place where it is performed and the medical team that will perform the procedure.

what is it for

This technique is indicated for people who are dissatisfied with their appearance or with some region of their body. Some of the main indications are:

1. On the breasts

The graft of the fat itself in the breasts can be done to increase the volume or to soften the aspect of the silicone prosthesis, giving a more natural aspect, or to correct small defects and asymmetries.

Learn about other plastic surgery that fights sagging breasts.

2. On the glutes

This technique is also indicated to increase the size of the buttocks, correct asymmetries, differences in sizes or defects in the buttocks. It can also be extended to the thighs to give more definition and volume.

Also know the technique of gluteoplasty to increase the buttocks.

3. On the face

Used to smooth out wrinkles or expression lines on the face, such as the “Chinese mustache”, or to restore facial or cheek volume.

Check out other types of treatments that can also help fight wrinkles.

In addition, fat grafting can be performed in any region of the body, and can even be used to increase or define the labia majora.

How is fat applied to the body?

The use of body fat must be done by a plastic surgeon who will start by selecting and aspirating fat from certain donor body parts, such as thighs or belly, for example, by performing liposuction.

After that, the collected fat is treated and purified in order to remove blood and other cellular debris. When the fat is treated and ready, it will then be grafted into the intended region using fine needles, through microinjections.

The entire procedure is performed under local anesthesia, with or without sedation, causing no pain or discomfort. Generally, only a few hours’ hospitalization is required, up to a maximum of 2 or 3 days.

What is recovery and healing like?

Recovery from Fat Grafting is quite fast, and symptoms such as mild pain, minor discomfort, swelling or bruising are common. These symptoms usually disappear after 3 or 4 weeks, and it is recommended to rest and avoid exertion in the first month of recovery.

The first 3 days of recovery can be the most painful, and in these cases the doctor may recommend taking painkillers to relieve the pain and discomfort felt.