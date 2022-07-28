When to have varicocele surgery, how it is done and recovery

Varicocele surgery is usually indicated when the man experiences testicular pain that does not go away with medication, in cases of infertility or when low levels of plasma testosterone are detected. Not all men with a varicocele need surgery, as most men have no symptoms and maintain normal fertility.

Surgical correction of varicocele leads to an improvement in semen parameters, leading to an increase in the total number of motile sperm and a reduction in the levels of oxygen free radicals, leading to a better functioning of the sperm.

There are several surgical techniques for the treatment of varicocele, however, open inguinal and subinguinal surgery is the most used, due to the high success rate, with minimal complications. See more about varicocele and learn how to identify the symptoms.

1. Open surgery

Open surgery, despite being technically more difficult to perform, usually has better results in curing varicocele in adults and adolescents and has minimal complications, with a lower relapse rate and less risk of complications. In addition, it is the surgical procedure that is associated with higher spontaneous pregnancy rates compared to other techniques.

This technique is performed under local anesthesia and allows the identification and preservation of the testicular artery and lymphatic vessels, which is important to prevent testicular atrophy and hydrocele formation. Learn what it is and how to treat hydrocele.

2. Laparoscopy

Laparoscopy is more invasive and more complex compared to other techniques and the complications that are most often associated with it are injury to the testicular artery and injury to the lymphatic vessels, among other complications. However, it has the advantage of simultaneously treating bilateral varicocele.

Despite allowing greater magnification compared to other techniques, cremasteric veins, which can contribute to varicocele recurrence, cannot be treated by this technique. Other disadvantages include the need for general anesthesia, the presence of a surgeon with skill and experience in laparoscopy, and the high operating costs.

3. Percutaneous embolization

Percutaneous embolization is performed on an outpatient basis, under local anesthesia and, therefore, is associated with a faster recovery with less pain. This technique does not present a risk of hydrocele formation, since there is no interference with the lymphatic vessels. However, it has some disadvantages, such as exposure to radiation and high costs.

This procedure aims to stop the flow of blood going to the dilated vein of the testicle. For this, a cut is made in the groin, where a catheter is introduced into the dilated vein, and embolizing particles are subsequently injected, which block the passage of blood.

Generally, varicocele treatment significantly improves sperm concentration, mobility and morphology, with seminal parameters improving around three months after surgery.

What is recovery from surgery like?

After surgery, the patient can usually go home the same day. Some care should be taken, such as avoiding strenuous activities in the first month after surgery, changing dressings and using pain medication, according to the doctor’s guidance.

Return to work must be evaluated during consultation with the urologist, in the revision of the surgery, and sexual activity can be resumed after 7 days.