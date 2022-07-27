Portal hypertension: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Portal hypertension is the increase in pressure in the system of veins that takes blood from the abdominal organs to the liver, which can bring complications such as esophageal varices, hemorrhage, enlarged spleen and ascites, which consists of abdominal swelling.

Normally, this type of hypertension occurs when there is already some damage or disease in the liver, such as cirrhosis or schistosomiasis, for example, and therefore it is more common in liver patients.

To reduce the pressure in the vessels of the liver, it is necessary to treat and try to cure the liver problem, however, if this is not possible, the doctor may prescribe medication to try to regulate the pressure and, in the most serious cases, he may even advise surgery, for example.

main symptoms

It is not always possible to identify symptoms in a case of portal hypertension, however, people who have liver disease that can result in cirrhosis are at a high risk of developing this condition.

In cases where it is possible to identify any sign of portal hypertension, the most common symptoms include:

Swollen belly;

Esophageal varices;

Vomiting with blood;

Very dark and foul-smelling stools;

Swollen feet and legs;

Hemorrhoids.

In the most severe cases, mental confusion and even fainting can occur, caused by the arrival of toxins in the brain. But this complication can happen in any case of serious liver disease, as the organ is no longer able to filter the blood properly, not just having to be related to portal hypertension.

It is also common for people who have portal hypertension to have jaundice, which is when the skin and eyes turn yellow, but this sign appears as a sequela of liver disease.

How to confirm the diagnosis

In most cases, the hepatologist can identify a case of high blood pressure when the person has a history of liver disease and symptoms such as swollen belly, dilated veins and hemorrhoids, for example.

However, several laboratory tests such as endoscopy, ultrasound, or blood tests may also be needed to confirm the diagnosis, especially when there are no obvious symptoms of portal hypertension.

What causes portal hypertension

Portal hypertension arises when there is an obstacle to blood circulation in the veins of the liver. For this reason, the most common cause is cirrhosis, a condition in which scar tissue appears in the liver, which makes it difficult not only for the organ to function, but also for blood circulation.

However, there are other, less common causes, such as:

Thrombosis in the veins of the spleen or liver;

Schistosomiasis;

Liver fibrosis.

In addition, heart changes that prevent normal blood circulation past the liver can also result in hypertension. In these cases, the most common problems are right heart failure, constrictive pericarditis or Budd-Chiari Syndrome.

How is the treatment done?

Most cases of portal hypertension have no cure, as it is also not possible to cure the underlying disease. However, it is possible to control the symptoms and prevent the emergence of complications. For this, the main types of treatment used include:

remedies for high blood pressure such as nadolol or propranolol: decrease the pressure in the blood vessels and therefore reduce the risk of esophageal varices or hemorrhoids rupturing;

such as nadolol or propranolol: decrease the pressure in the blood vessels and therefore reduce the risk of esophageal varices or hemorrhoids rupturing; laxative medicines especially lactulose: which help eliminate excess ammonia and toxins that are accumulating in the body, helping to fight confusion;

especially lactulose: which help eliminate excess ammonia and toxins that are accumulating in the body, helping to fight confusion; endoscopic therapy : It is mainly used to treat esophageal varices and prevent them from rupturing.

: It is mainly used to treat esophageal varices and prevent them from rupturing. Surgery: it can be done to divert some of the blood flow from the liver and, thus, decrease the pressure in the portal system, or else, to do a liver transplant, for example.

In addition, salt restriction and use of diuretics such as furosemide are recommended to control ascites and avoid kidney complications.

It is also important that the person with portal hypertension has some daily care to control liver disease and prevent the worsening of hypertension and other complications. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages and bet on a low-fat diet. See more about what to look out for when you have liver disease.