Mercury poisoning: what to do and complications

Treatment to eliminate mercury from the body can be done by gastric lavage or by the use of medication, depending on how contamination occurred and how long the person was exposed to this metal.

Mercury poisoning can happen as a result of professional activity, as in the case of prospectors and people who work making fluorescent lamps, or due to the consumption of water or fish contaminated with mercury. Learn more about how mercury poisoning happens.

Mercury intoxication can be acute, when contact with this metal is recent and has only occurred once, or chronic, when contact with mercury occurs over a long period of time. The longer the exposure to mercury, the worse the consequences for health, as the metal accumulates in the body causing damage.

Treatment of mercury poisoning varies depending on the amount and time of exposure to mercury:

1. Acute intoxication

Treatment of acute intoxication, which is when contact has been made only once, can be done through gastric lavage, induction of vomiting or the use of laxatives to eliminate the substance from the intestine.

If mercury has come into contact with the skin, wash the area with soap and water, while if the contact has been in the eyes, wash with plenty of running water.

If signs and symptoms of intoxication appear even after gastric lavage or induction of vomiting, it is important to return to the health center or hospital for tests to be carried out and another treatment to be initiated.

2. Chronic intoxication

Treatment of chronic intoxication, which is when you have prolonged exposure to mercury, includes:

Remove the cause of intoxication, to eliminate exposure to the toxic metal;

Use diuretic drugs, as contamination can reduce urine production;

Use mercury chelating drugs, which bind to mercury facilitating its excretion from the body;

Increase your consumption of coriander, as this vegetable helps to eliminate mercury from the cells;

Consuming chlorella, an algae that eliminates mercury through the intestines;

Increase the consumption of selenium, zinc and magnesium, as they help strengthen the body against mercury. These minerals are present in foods like nuts, peanuts, seeds like flaxseeds and pumpkins, and dairy products;

Increase the consumption of vitamins B, C and E, present in citrus fruits such as acerola and pineapple, orange vegetables such as carrots and pumpkin and milk and dairy products.

As soon as mercury contamination occurs or the appearance of the first symptoms of intoxication of the organism, the doctor should be sought to start the treatment, which can last weeks or months, depending on the degree of contamination of the individual.

See more about how to eliminate mercury from the body through food.

Complications of mercury contamination

Mercury contamination can cause complications such as neurological disorders, kidney, liver, skin, reproductive and immune system problems. Excess mercury in the body of pregnant women can also cause fetal malformations and death of the baby.

The intensity of the consequences depends on the form of mercury contamination, the concentration of this metal and the vulnerability of the person, being more dangerous in children and the elderly.

Signs of improvement and worsening

Signs of improvement from mercury contamination are a decrease in symptoms of tiredness, weakness and skin irritation. When the contamination begins to pass, it is possible to notice an improvement in appetite, muscle pain and mental confusion, with memory recovery and the proper functioning of the entire organism.

Signs of worsening contamination are increased initial symptoms, with great mental confusion, memory loss, kidney malfunction and decreased urine production. When mercury contamination is high, it can lead to permanent neurological problems, even with treatment to eliminate this metal from the body.