Infectious cellulitis treatment – Tua Saúde

Treatment for cellulitis should be done under the guidance of a dermatologist or general practitioner, and the use of antibiotics is recommended, as it is caused by bacteria that enter the body through a wound or cut in the skin. In addition, it is important to hydrate the skin to prevent cracks and treat wounds properly to prevent the entry of other microorganisms.

Infectious cellulitis is a disease that affects the deeper layers of the skin characterized by redness, pain and swelling of the affected site and other symptoms such as fever and chills. Although cellulitis is more common on the legs and feet, it can also occur on the face. Understand what cellulitis is, possible causes and how to confirm the diagnosis.

drug treatment

Treatment with drugs for bacterial cellulitis should be recommended by the dermatologist and varies according to the signs of severity that the person may present. In general, the use of antibiotics is usually recommended, which can be Cephalexin or Amoxicillin, in case the person does not show signs of seriousness, or Oxacillin, Cefazolin, Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim or Vancomycin in case they are signs of seriousness. It is important that the treatment as per the medical recommendation, even if the signs and symptoms have disappeared.

People who have cellulitis, who have a more compromised immune system and who do not respond to oral treatment should be hospitalized so that they are monitored by doctors and nurses, receive antibiotics directly in the vein and complications are prevented.

In some cases, the doctor may also indicate the use of analgesic and antipyretic drugs, such as dipyrone and paracetamol, to reduce fever, which may arise in some cases.

Home treatment for cellulitis

A great home treatment for cellulite is chamomile compresses, as it is able to help heal wounds on the skin. To make this natural treatment for cellulite, just make chamomile tea, let it cool and then, with a clean glove, moisten a sterile compress in cold tea and apply to the affected area for a few minutes. It is important that this treatment is guided by the doctor and that it does not replace the use of antibiotics, which are essential for eliminating the microorganism responsible for cellulitis.

It is important to use sterile compresses so as not to make the injury worse and clean gloves to avoid getting cellulitis on the hand if there is any wound. In addition, it is important to moisturize the skin to prevent cracking, rest and elevate the affected limb with pillows, to reduce swelling and pain characteristic of this disease, pay attention to signs of infection in small wounds, and take good care of skin wounds. , thus preventing the penetration of the bacteria. Here’s how to care for the wound and bandage it to prevent infection.

Signs of improvement and worsening

The signs of improvement of infectious cellulitis appear when the treatment is being carried out correctly, and the decrease and disappearance of skin redness, pain and swelling can be noticed. Despite this, it is important to continue with the indicated treatment, suspending the use of the antibiotic only after the dermatologist’s recommendation.

The signs of cellulitis worsening arise when the treatment is started late or is done incorrectly and, in this case, blisters may appear at the affected site, the skin begins to turn black and the individual has no sensitivity at the site. In addition, there may be septicemia followed by death.