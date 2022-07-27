Understand why barbecue smoke can be harmful

Barbecue is a practical and fun way to gather family and friends to have a meal at home, however, this type of activity can be harmful to health, especially if it is done more than 2 times a month.

This is because, while it is cooking, the meat releases fat that falls on the charcoal and flames, causing smoke to appear. This smoke is usually made up of hydrocarbons, a type of substance that is also present in cigarettes and has been identified as potentially carcinogenic.

When hydrocarbons are inhaled with smoke, they are able to quickly reach the lungs and irritate their walls, causing small changes in the cell’s DNA that, over time, can cause mutations that can turn into cancer.

How to get rid of barbecue smoke

The greater the amount of smoke, the greater the amount of hydrocarbons in the air and, therefore, the greater the risk of developing lung problems, especially in people who work in restaurants or have frequent barbecues.

In these cases, there are some precautions that can be used to reduce contact with carcinogenic substances, such as:

Leave the meat to marinate with rosemary, thyme or pepper: the seasoning prevents the fat from dripping onto the charcoal when grilling, in addition to increasing the flavor;

Pre-cook the meat in the oven: removes part of the fat and reduces the time the meat needs to be on the charcoal, reducing the amount of smoke;

Place a sheet of aluminum foil under the meat: so that the fat does not drip onto the flames or the charcoal, avoiding smoke.

In addition, it is important to avoid being too close to the grill while the meat is grilling and, whenever possible, to have a barbecue outdoors with little wind, to reduce the risk of inhaling smoke. Another option is to place an exhaust fan near the grill to suck out the smoke before it is spread into the air.