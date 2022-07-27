Aveloz: what is it for and how to use it

Aveloz, also known as the São Sebastião Tree, blind-eye, green coral or almeidinha, is a toxic plant that has been studied to fight cancer, since it is capable of eliminating some cancer cells, preventing their development and shrinking the tumor.

Aveloz is a plant native to Africa, but it can be found in northeastern Brazil and is usually about 4 meters tall, with several fleshy green branches and few leaves and flowers.

Its scientific name is Euphorbia tirucalli and can be found in some compounding pharmacies and some health food stores in the form of latex. However, it is recommended to consult a doctor or herbalist before consuming this plant, as it is quite toxic when not used properly.

what is it for

Despite its toxicity, the main properties of Aveloz that are already proven by science include its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, fungicidal, antibiotic, laxative and expectorant action. Regarding the antitumor property, further studies are needed.

Due to its various properties, Aveloz can be used to assist in the treatment of:

warts;

Throat inflammation;

Rheumatism;

Cough;

Asthma;

Constipation.

In addition, it is popularly believed that this plant can also be useful against breast cancer, although studies do not show that it is really effective, and more research is needed in this regard.

mode of use

​The way to use Aveloz should always be guided by a doctor, since the plant is quite toxic and can endanger the patient’s life. The most common way is to take 1 drop of latex diluted in 200 ml of water daily, for the time determined by the doctor.

It is not recommended to take this natural remedy without medical knowledge because it can cause serious damage to the body.

Side effects and contraindications

The side effects of Aveloz are mainly related to direct contact with the plant, which can result in serious wounds, burns, swelling and even tissue necrosis. In addition, when in direct contact with the eyes, it can cause burning and destroy the cornea causing permanent blindness, if there is no immediate medical attention.

When latex from this plant is ingested in excess or without being diluted, there can be vomiting, diarrhea, severe irritation of stomach tissues and the appearance of ulcers, for example.

Aveloz is contraindicated in any case in which its use is not indicated due to its high toxicity, so it is recommended that its use only be done under medical or phytotherapist guidance.