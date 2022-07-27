Polydipsia: what it is, causes, treatment

Polydipsia is the condition that occurs when a person is excessively thirsty and as a result ends up ingesting an exaggerated amount of water and other liquids. This condition is usually accompanied by other symptoms such as increased urinary frequency, dry mouth and dizziness and has different causes that can be diabetes or changes in the pituitary gland.

Confirmation of the cause of polydipsia is made by a general practitioner after performing blood or urine tests, which are used to analyze the levels of sugar, sodium and other substances in the body. Treatment depends on the cause, however, it can be based on the use of diabetes medication and medication for depression and anxiety, for example.

main symptoms

The main symptom of polydipsia is the feeling of thirst continuously, but other signs can arise such as:

Increased urinary frequency;

Dry mouth;

Headache;

Feeling dizzy;

cramps;

Muscle spasms.

These symptoms may appear mainly because of the loss of sodium in the urine caused by increased urine output. If the person has diabetes, they can also have these symptoms, in addition to excessive hunger, slow healing or frequent infections. Check out other diabetes symptoms.

Possible causes

Polydipsia is characterized by excessive thirst and this can be caused by health problems such as diabetes mellitus or diabetes insipidus, changes in the pituitary gland, which is the gland responsible for various functions in the body, and diseases such as Langerhans cell histiocytosis and sarcoidosis. .

This condition can also be induced by the loss of fluid from the body, because of diarrhea and vomiting, for example, and by the use of certain medications, such as thioridazine, chlorpromazine and antidepressants. To confirm the cause of polydipsia, it is necessary to consult a general practitioner so that blood and urine tests are recommended to analyze the concentrations of glucose and sodium in the body.

types of polydipsia

There are different types of polydipsia depending on the causes and they can be:

Primary or psychogenic polydipsia : occurs when excessive thirst is caused by a psychological problem, such as anxiety disorder, depression and schizophrenia. In most cases, the person with this type has an exaggerated need to drink water for fear of having some disease, for example;

: occurs when excessive thirst is caused by a psychological problem, such as anxiety disorder, depression and schizophrenia. In most cases, the person with this type has an exaggerated need to drink water for fear of having some disease, for example; Drug-induced polydipsia: is caused by taking certain medications that cause polyuria, which is when a person has to urinate several times a day, such as diuretics, vitamin K, and corticosteroids;

is caused by taking certain medications that cause polyuria, which is when a person has to urinate several times a day, such as diuretics, vitamin K, and corticosteroids; compensatory polydipsia: this type occurs due to the drop in the levels of the antidiuretic hormone, which is responsible for the reabsorption of water in the kidneys, and this situation leads to the loss of a lot of urine, and the body’s need to replace the liquid, the person ends up feeling more thirsty, causing polydipsia.

After performing tests, the doctor checks which type of polydipsia the person suffers and the treatment will be indicated according to this result.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for polydipsia is indicated by a doctor depending on the causes and type of this condition, and if it is caused by diabetes, medications to control blood sugar levels, such as metformin and insulin injections, may be recommended, in addition to advising some lifestyle changes that are based on a low-sugar diet and physical activity. Check out other tips to control diabetes.

If the polydipsia is caused by psychological disorders, the doctor may recommend antidepressants, anxiolytics, and therapy with a psychologist to help the person recover from the binge drinking excessive amounts of water.

Is drinking a lot of water bad for you?

The main risk of drinking too much water is that the person has hyponatremia, which is the loss of sodium through the urine, which can cause headache, dizziness, drowsiness and even serious situations, such as seizures and coma.

Negative effects on the body can arise when a person drinks more than 60 ml of water per kg of weight, that is, a person weighing 60 kg can suffer consequences if they drink more than approximately 4 liters of water per day. It is important to note that people who suffer from kidney failure and who have had a heart attack should not drink too much water so as not to overload the body and not make these conditions worse. However, drinking enough water, such as 2 liters a day, is very important to prevent the development of other health problems, such as kidney stones, for example. See how drinking too much water can harm your health.