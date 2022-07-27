Main diseases caused by smoking and what to do

Tobacco can cause almost 50 different diseases, and this is due to the chemical substances present in its composition, which have bad consequences for health and are responsible for causing cancer in various organs, lung diseases, such as bronchitis and emphysema, and cardiovascular diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

Even people who smoke little or who do not smoke, but inhale other people’s smoke, can suffer consequences, as the toxic substances in cigarette smoke can cause inflammation and changes in the genetics of cells. In addition, not only the traditional industrialized cigarette is harmful, but also the chewing tobacco, straw, pipe, cigar, hookah and electronic cigarette versions.

Some of the diseases that can be caused by tobacco use are:

1. Pulmonary emphysema and bronchitis

Emphysema and bronchitis, known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, are more common in people over age 45 and arise because cigarette smoke causes inflammation in the tissue lining the airways, making it difficult for air to pass and leading to to permanent damage and that reduce the lung’s ability to carry out gas exchange efficiently.

The main symptoms that arise in this type of disease are shortness of breath, chronic cough and frequent cases of pneumonia. Shortness of breath initially arises when exerting, but as the disease worsens, it can arise even when standing still and result in complications such as pulmonary hypertension and respiratory infection. Understand how to identify and treat COPD.

What to do: It is recommended to go to the general practitioner or pulmonologist for tests to be carried out and the most appropriate treatment to be indicated, which usually includes the use of inhaled pumps containing drugs that open the airways, facilitating the passage of air. In cases where worsening of symptoms is observed, the doctor may recommend the use of corticosteroids or oxygen. In addition, it is essential to stop smoking to prevent the progression of inflammation of the lungs and worsening of symptoms.

2. Heart attack and stroke

Cigarettes produce cardiovascular changes, accelerating the heartbeat and constricting the main arteries, which leads to a change in the rhythm of the heartbeat and an increase in blood pressure, which can cause heart attack, angina, stroke and aneurysm.

Cigarette causes inflammation in the blood vessel wall and therefore increases the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, thrombosis and aneurysms.

A person who smokes may be more likely to have high blood pressure, have chest pain, such as angina, and have fatty plaques in their vessels, for example, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, especially if associated with other risk situations. such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

What to do: It is important to consult a cardiologist so that the heart health can be evaluated and treatment started, which in these cases may include the use of drugs that control the formation of blood clots, such as Acetyl Salicylic Acid (ASA) and Clopidogrel, and drugs that control blood pressure. In more severe cases, surgery may be recommended and, in the case of stroke, it may be necessary to perform a cerebral catheterization, which is a procedure that aims to remove the clot. Understand how brain catheterization is done.

3. Sexual impotence

Smoking causes impotence in men, especially those under 50, both by altering the release of hormones important for intimate contact, and by inhibiting the blood flow that pumps blood to the penis, which is necessary to maintain an erection, as well as inhibiting the blood flow to the penis. interfere with sperm quality.

Thus, the person who smokes may have difficulties in initiating or maintaining intimate contact until the end, causing some embarrassment. However, quitting smoking usually partially or completely reverses this situation.

What to do: In these cases, the most recommended thing is to stop smoking, since in this way it is possible to have the sexual capacity restored. In some cases, it may also be interesting to have sessions with a psychologist or sexologist, as they can help reverse impotence.

4. Rheumatic diseases

Smoking increases the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, with the presence of pain, swelling and redness in the joints, especially in the hands, and increases the severity and difficulty of its treatment, as it decreases the effectiveness of drugs to treat arthritis.

Cigarette smoking also increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in people with rheumatic diseases due to increased inflammation and dysfunction of the body’s cells.

What to do: In the case of rheumatic diseases, in addition to quitting smoking, it is important that the person is accompanied by a rheumatologist and undergoes regular examinations in order to check for changes and if there is a need to change the dose of the drug due to smoking.

5. Gastric ulcers

Cigarettes favor the emergence of new ulcers, delay their healing, interfere with the effectiveness of the treatment to eradicate them and increase the complications related to ulcers.

Cigarette increases the chances of developing a gastric ulcer by 4 times, as well as other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, such as gastritis, reflux and inflammatory bowel disease, for example, due to the increase in inflammation also in the stomach and intestine mucous membranes.

Therefore, it is common for people who smoke to have more symptoms such as stomach pain, burning, poor digestion and changes in bowel rhythm.

What to do: To treat gastric ulcers, the gastroenterologist or general practitioner recommends the use of drugs that decrease stomach acidity, preventing the worsening of symptoms and the progression of the ulcer. In addition, the use of analgesic drugs may be indicated to control pain and change in eating habits, avoiding very acidic, hot foods that promote the release of gastric acid, such as coffee, sauces and black tea. . See how gastric ulcer treatment should be.

6. Visual changes

The substances in cigarette smoke also increase the risk of developing eye diseases, such as cataracts and macular degeneration, by increasing the chances of cell dysfunction and inflammation.

Cataracts cause blurring or blurry vision, which makes visual ability difficult, especially at night. In macular degeneration, changes occur in the center of vision, which becomes blurry, and may worsen over time.

What to do: In these cases, it is recommended to consult the ophthalmologist so that the vision is evaluated and, if necessary, surgery may be indicated to correct the problem.

7. Memory changes

Cigarette smoking is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, both from Alzheimer’s disease and brain damage resulting from micro-strokes.

Dementia syndromes cause memory loss, which worsens over time, and can also cause changes in behavior and communication skills.

What to do: One of the ways to stimulate memory is through exercises with word games or images, in addition to having a diet rich in omega 3, which is a substance that promotes brain health, and having a good night’s sleep. . Check out more tips to improve memory.

8. Pregnancy complications

In the case of pregnant women who smoke or inhale cigarette smoke in excess, cigarette toxins can cause several complications, such as miscarriage, fetal growth retardation, premature birth or even death of the baby, so it is very important that the woman stop smoking before getting pregnant.

It is important to observe the presence of bleeding, intense cramps or changes in the growth of the uterus, and it is very important to do prenatal care correctly to identify any changes as soon as possible.

What to do: If there is any sign of change during pregnancy that may be due to smoking, the best thing to do is to go to the obstetrician so that tests are carried out to verify that the baby is developing correctly.

See more about the risks of smoking in pregnancy.

9. Bladder cancer

Most of the carcinogenic substances present in cigarettes that enter the circulation can reach the urinary tract and not be eliminated, also increasing the risk of developing bladder cancer, as they come into contact with these structures.

Some of the signs and symptoms that can occur in people with bladder cancer are the presence of blood in the urine, abdominal pain, the urge to urinate more often, pain in the pelvic area and weight loss, for example. Learn more about bladder cancer symptoms.

What to do: In the presence of signs and symptoms of bladder cancer, it is recommended to consult the urologist or oncologist for tests to be carried out in order to confirm the diagnosis and verify the extent of the tumor, thus being able to indicate the most recommended treatment, which can be done with surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy. Learn more about treating bladder cancer.

10. Lung cancer

When cigarette substances come into contact with the fine tissues of the lungs that make the respiratory exchanges, there is a risk of developing cancer, due to the inflammation and dysfunctions induced by them.

Lung cancer leads to symptoms such as shortness of breath, excessive or bloody coughing, and weight loss. However, cancer is often silent and only causes symptoms when it is advanced, so it is important to stop smoking as soon as possible, in addition to regular follow-ups with the pulmonologist.

What to do: In this case, the first thing to do is stop smoking, in addition to following the treatment guidelines recommended by the doctor. The treatment for lung cancer is defined by the oncologist according to the type, classification, size and health status of the person, and surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy or photodynamic therapy, for example, may be indicated. Understand how lung cancer is treated.

In addition to lung and bladder cancer, smoking is responsible for increasing the risk of nearly 20 types of cancer. This is because the carcinogens in cigarettes are able to interfere with the genetic information of cells, in addition to causing inflammation.

Watch the following video, in which nutritionist Tatiana Zanin and Dr. Drauzio Varella talk about the harmful effects of smoking on health:

How to avoid diseases caused by smoking

The only way to avoid these diseases is to stop smoking. Although it is difficult to give up this addiction, one should keep in mind the importance of this attitude for health, and take the first step. Check out some to get to quit smoking.

If it is difficult to achieve it alone, there are treatments that can help in smoking cessation, prescribed by the pulmonologist, such as nicotine patches or lozenges, in addition to the possibility of attending support groups or having psychological follow-up. Normally, when you stop smoking, the risk of developing diseases associated with cigarette consumption decreases.