Remedies to treat Panic Disorder

Medicines such as Alprazolam, Citalopram or Clomipramine are indicated to treat panic disorder, and are often associated with behavioral therapy and psychotherapy sessions with the psychiatrist. The treatment for panic disorder involves a lot of dedication, as it is important that those who have this syndrome learn to control their fears, fears and especially their anxiety.

In addition, the treatment recommended by the psychiatrist can be complemented with the use of some medicinal plants such as Valerian or Passion Fruit, which have a calming and tranquilizing action, helping to prevent panic attacks.

Pharmacy Remedies

Some medications that a psychiatrist may prescribe to treat panic disorder include medications for depression and anxiety such as:

Alprazolam : this remedy can also be known commercially as Xanax, Apraz or Frontal and has a tranquilizing and anxiolytic effect, which calms and relaxes the body, reducing anxiety.

: this remedy can also be known commercially as Xanax, Apraz or Frontal and has a tranquilizing and anxiolytic effect, which calms and relaxes the body, reducing anxiety. Citalopram : it is an antidepressant drug, which works in the brain by correcting the levels of certain substances, especially Serotonin, which leads to a better control of anxiety.

: it is an antidepressant drug, which works in the brain by correcting the levels of certain substances, especially Serotonin, which leads to a better control of anxiety. paroxetine : this remedy can also be commercially known as Pondera or Paxil and works in the brain by correcting the levels of certain substances, especially Serotonin, thus reducing the symptoms of fear, nervousness and anxiety, also helping to prevent panic attacks.

: this remedy can also be commercially known as Pondera or Paxil and works in the brain by correcting the levels of certain substances, especially Serotonin, thus reducing the symptoms of fear, nervousness and anxiety, also helping to prevent panic attacks. clomipramine: this remedy can also be commercially known as Anafranil, being an antidepressant that works by treating anxiety and nervousness, improving mood.

Natural Remedies to Prevent Panic Attacks

To complete the treatment with the psychiatrist and the drugs indicated for the treatment of this syndrome, there are some teas or remedies prepared with medicinal plants that can help calm and overcome crises, such as:

Valerian : it is a medicinal plant that can be taken in the form of medicine with the name Remilev and that has a sedative, calming and tranquilizing action. In addition, this plant can also be used in the form of tea, for which it is only necessary to use the root of this plant for the preparation of tea using boiling water.

: it is a medicinal plant that can be taken in the form of medicine with the name Remilev and that has a sedative, calming and tranquilizing action. In addition, this plant can also be used in the form of tea, for which it is only necessary to use the root of this plant for the preparation of tea using boiling water. Passion fruit : has benefits that help in the treatment of anxiety, depression, nervousness, agitation and restlessness. It can be taken in the form of a juice, in the form of a tea using passion fruit flowers or in the form of capsules that can be purchased at natural food stores. Passion flower is also known as Passiflora. Discover all the benefits of passion fruit and how to use it here.

: has benefits that help in the treatment of anxiety, depression, nervousness, agitation and restlessness. It can be taken in the form of a juice, in the form of a tea using passion fruit flowers or in the form of capsules that can be purchased at natural food stores. Passion flower is also known as Passiflora. Discover all the benefits of passion fruit and how to use it here. Chamomile : helps in the treatment of insomnia, anxiety, nervousness as it has calming and relaxing properties. This medicinal plant should be used in the form of tea, which can be easily prepared with dried chamomile flowers and boiling water.

: helps in the treatment of insomnia, anxiety, nervousness as it has calming and relaxing properties. This medicinal plant should be used in the form of tea, which can be easily prepared with dried chamomile flowers and boiling water. Saint John’s herb : Also known as St. John’s wort helps in the treatment of depression by helping to reduce stress and nervousness. This medicinal plant should be used in the form of tea, which can be easily prepared with dried flowers and leaves and boiling water.

: Also known as St. John’s wort helps in the treatment of depression by helping to reduce stress and nervousness. This medicinal plant should be used in the form of tea, which can be easily prepared with dried flowers and leaves and boiling water. Melissa: also known as lemon balm, it is a medicinal plant with a calming action that helps to improve the quality of sleep, promoting well-being and tranquility. This plant can be used in the form of tea or in capsules available at health food stores.

In addition, to treat panic disorder it is also important to regularly practice relaxation techniques, physical activity, acupuncture or yoga, which will help to complete the treatment in a natural way, helping to prevent panic attacks.