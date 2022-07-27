Functional training: what it is, benefits and how to do it

Functional training is a method of physical activity performed without gym equipment, which aims to improve physical condition by imitating normal everyday movements. This type of training loses weight, and gives a well-shaped and firm body in a few weeks of training, because it works several muscle groups at the same time, favoring an increase in metabolism, caloric expenditure, gain of muscular resistance and improvement of physical conditioning.

In addition, functional training also serves to strengthen the abdomen, lower back, prevent injuries, reduce fatigue and strengthen muscles. Functional training is intense, dynamic and performed in circuits, and a time is usually stipulated for performing the series of exercises without intervals between movements, only between one series and another.

Main benefits

Functional exercises are performed, most of the time, using the body’s own weight and involve the performance of movements that are part of everyday life, such as squatting, running, jumping, pulling and pushing, for example. In addition, because they are also high-intensity, functional exercises have several benefits, the main ones being:

Improved physical conditioning and cardiorespiratory capacity;

Increases muscle strength;

Promotes weight loss, as there is an increase in metabolism, favoring fat burning even after training;

Promotes muscle definition;

Improves motor coordination;

Improves posture and body balance;

Decreases the chances of injury;

Improves flexibility.

Functional exercises can be performed in any space and are fast, and the circuits can vary from 20 to 40 minutes according to the size and number of sets to be performed. It is important that the practice of functional exercises is accompanied by a physical education professional so that the exercises are performed in the correct and intense way to have benefits.

How to do functional training

Functional training exercises are usually performed in circuits, which stimulates cardiorespiratory improvement, in addition to promoting greater physical resistance. For the person to feel the benefits of functional training, it is important that it is done under the guidance of a physical education professional, as it is possible to build a circuit according to the person’s goals. Check out some examples of functional exercises.

Functional training can be done by athletes, postpartum, sedentary or anyone interested in increasing flexibility, losing weight and strengthening muscles. There are no contraindications, as the exercises can be adapted to the individual’s needs, which means that functional training can be practiced even by the elderly with orthopedic diseases such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain, herniated discs and others.