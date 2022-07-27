DiGeorge syndrome: what it is, signs and symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

DiGeorge syndrome is a rare disease caused by a congenital defect in the thymus, parathyroid glands and aorta, which can be diagnosed during pregnancy. Depending on the degree of development of the syndrome, the doctor can classify it as partial, complete or transient.

This syndrome is characterized by alterations in the long arm of chromosome 22, and is therefore a genetic disease whose signs and symptoms may vary according to the child, such as a small mouth, cleft palate, malformations and hearing loss, for example. , and it is important that the diagnosis is made and the treatment started afterwards to reduce the risk of complications for the child.

Main signs and symptoms

Children do not develop this disease in the same way, because the symptoms can vary according to genetic changes. However, the main symptoms and characteristics of the child with DiGeorge syndrome are:

bluish skin;

Ears lower than normal;

Small mouth, in the shape of a fish mouth;

Delay in growth and development;

Mental disability;

Learning difficulties;

Cardiac changes;

Problems related to food;

Decreased ability of the immune system;

cleft palate;

Absence of the thymus and parathyroids in ultrasound exams;

eye malformations;

Deafness or marked decrease in hearing;

Emergence of heart problems.

In addition, in some cases, this syndrome can also cause breathing problems, difficulty gaining weight, speech delay, muscle spasms or frequent infections such as tonsillitis or pneumonia, for example.

Most of these features are visible soon after birth, but in some children symptoms may become evident only a few years later, especially if the genetic change is very mild. Thus, if parents, teachers or family members identify any of the characteristics, they should consult the pediatrician so that the diagnosis can be confirmed.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of DiGeorge syndrome is usually made by a pediatrician by observing the characteristics of the disease. Thus, if considered necessary, the doctor may order diagnostic tests to identify if there are common cardiac alterations of the syndrome.

However, to make a more correct diagnosis, a blood test, known as cytogenetics, may also be requested, in which the presence of alterations in chromosome 22, which is responsible for the emergence of DiGeorge syndrome, is evaluated. Understand how the cytogenetic exam is done.

Treatment for DiGeorge Syndrome

Treatment for DiGeorge syndrome starts soon after diagnosis, which usually happens in the first few days of the baby’s life, while still in the hospital. Treatment usually includes strengthening the immune system and calcium levels, as these changes can lead to infections or other serious health conditions.

Other options may also include surgery to correct a cleft palate and the use of heart medication, depending on the changes that have developed in the baby. There is still no cure for DiGeorge syndrome, but it is believed that the use of embryonic stem cells can cure the condition.