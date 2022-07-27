Allergic conjunctivitis: what it is, symptoms and best eye drops

Allergic conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the eye that arises when you are exposed to an allergenic substance, such as pollen, dust or animal dander, for example, causing symptoms such as redness, itching, swelling and excessive tear production.

Although it can happen at any time of the year, allergic conjunctivitis is more common during the spring due to the greater amount of pollen in the air. The drier summer weather also increases the amount of dust and mites in the air, which not only can develop allergic conjunctivitis but also other allergic reactions such as rhinitis.

In most cases, no specific type of treatment is necessary, it is only recommended to be in contact with an allergen. However, there are eye drops, such as Decadron, that can relieve symptoms and reduce discomfort.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis include:

Itching and pain in the eyes;

Increased eye discharge/constant tearing;

Sensation of sand in the eyes;

Hypersensitivity to light;

Redness of the eyes.

These symptoms are similar to any other conjunctivitis, and the only way to know they are being caused by an allergy is to assess whether they arise after being in contact with a specific substance, or by taking an allergy test. See how the allergy test is done.

Allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious and therefore does not pass from one individual to another.

How is the treatment done?

The main way to relieve the symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis is to avoid the substances that are causing the allergy. Thus, it is important to keep the house dust-free, avoid opening the windows of the house during spring and not use products with chemical substances, such as perfumes or makeup, for example.

In addition, placing cold compresses over the eyes for 15 minutes or using hydrating eye drops such as Lacril, Systane or Lacrima Plus can also provide daytime symptom relief.

If the conjunctivitis does not improve or if it appears very often, you can consult an ophthalmologist to start treatment with antiallergic eye drops such as Zaditen or Decadron.

What can cause allergic conjunctivitis

The allergic reaction that causes allergic conjunctivitis can be caused by:

Makeup or hygiene products of poor quality or out of date;

Pollen;

Pool chlorine;

Smoke;

Air pollution;

Hair of domestic animals;

Someone else’s contact lens or eyeglasses.

Thus, the people most affected by this type of conjunctivitis are those who are already aware of other allergies, which is more common in children and young adults.