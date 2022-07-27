Videolaryngoscopy: what it is, how it is performed and when it is indicated

Videolaryngoscopy is an image exam in which the doctor visualizes the structures of the mouth, oropharynx and larynx, being indicated to investigate the causes of chronic cough, hoarseness and difficulty swallowing, for example.

This exam is done in the office of the otolaryngologist, it is quick and simple and can cause a little discomfort during the procedure. But despite this, the person leaves the doctor’s office with the result in hand and does not need to have specific care after the exam, being able to return to their normal routine.

How is videolaryngoscopy performed?

Videolaryngoscopy is a quick and simple exam, performed in the doctor’s office and does not cause pain due to the application of local anesthesia in the form of a spray, however slight discomfort may be felt during the exam.

This exam is performed with a device that has a microcamera attached at its end to a light source that is placed in the patient’s mouth, so that the structures present there can be visualized. During the examination, the person should breathe normally and speak only when requested by the doctor. The equipment’s camera captures, records and amplifies images and sound, which are used by the doctor to perform the diagnosis and accompany the person during treatment, for example.

This exam can be done either with the placement of the device in the mouth or nose, but this depends on the doctor, indication of the exam and the patient. In the case of children, for example, it is done with flexible equipment so that the child does not feel discomfort.

when is indicated

Videolaryngoscopy is an exam that aims to visualize and identify changes present in the oral cavity, oropharynx and larynx that are indicative of disease or that cannot be identified in a normal exam without a device. Thus, videolaryngoscopy may be indicated to investigate:

Presence of nodules on the vocal cords;

Chronic cough;

Hoarseness;

Difficulty swallowing;

Changes caused by reflux;

Changes that may be indicative of cancer or infections;

Cause of respiratory distress in children.

In addition, the otorhinolaryngologist may recommend performing this test for chronic smokers and people who work with their voice, that is, singers, speakers and teachers, for example, who may have vocal cord alterations more often.