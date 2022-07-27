Craniopharyngioma: what it is, main symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Craniopharyngioma is a rare type of tumor, but it is benign. This tumor affects the sella turcica region of the central nervous system (CNS), affecting a gland in the brain called the pituitary gland, which releases hormones to carry out various functions in the body, and as the tumor grows it can reach other parts of the body. brain and impair the functioning of the body.

There are two types of craniopharyngioma, the adamantinomatous one, which is the most common and affects more children than adults, and the papillary type, which is rarer and more common in adults. Both originate from a defect in the formation of brain cells, and the symptoms are similar, including headache, total or partial loss of vision, growth problems in children and hormone dysregulation in adults.

Treatment for this type of tumor can be done through surgery, radiotherapy, brachytherapy and medication. Craniopharyngioma is difficult to resect, but with proper treatment, it is possible to live with a better quality of life and with few neurological, visual and endocrine sequelae.

main symptoms

Although in some cases the symptoms can come on suddenly, usually the symptoms come on gradually. Some of them are:

Difficulty seeing;

Severe headaches;

Feeling of pressure in the head;

Memory loss and learning difficulties;

Difficulty sleeping;

Very fast weight gain;

Diabetes.

In addition, craniopharyngioma changes hormone levels, which can cause irregular menstrual periods and difficulty in maintaining or getting an erection, and in children, it can cause growth retardation.

As craniopharyngioma is a rare type of tumor and causes symptoms similar to other diseases, it is often difficult to diagnose, being discovered some time after symptoms appear. Therefore, as soon as symptoms appear, it is important to look for a neurologist, as early diagnosis helps to carry out a less aggressive treatment and reduce complications.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of a craniopharyngioma initially consists of evaluating the symptoms and performing tests to test vision, hearing, balance, coordination of body movements, reflexes, growth and development.

In addition, the doctor may recommend performing blood tests to analyze the levels of hormones, such as growth hormone (GH) and luteinizing hormone (LH), as changes in these hormones may be related to craniopharyngioma. Learn more about luteinizing hormone function and test reference values.

To assess the exact location and size of the tumor, imaging tests such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography are also indicated. Although it’s rare, in some cases, your doctor may recommend a biopsy to rule out cancer.

How is the treatment done?

According to the size and location of the craniopharyngioma, the neurologist and neurosurgeon will indicate the type of treatment, which may consist of:

Surgery: is performed to remove the tumor, which can be done through a cut in the skull or through a video catheter, which is introduced into the nose. In some cases, the tumor is partially removed because it is close to certain regions of the brain;

Radiotherapy: when the tumor is not completely removed, radiotherapy is indicated, which is performed in a machine that releases a type of energy directly into the tumor and thus helps to kill diseased cells;

when the tumor is not completely removed, radiotherapy is indicated, which is performed in a machine that releases a type of energy directly into the tumor and thus helps to kill diseased cells; Brachytherapy: it is similar to radiotherapy, but in this case, the doctor puts a radioactive material inside the tumor to kill the diseased cells;

it is similar to radiotherapy, but in this case, the doctor puts a radioactive material inside the tumor to kill the diseased cells; Chemotherapy: consists of administering drugs that destroy craniopharyngioma cells;

consists of administering drugs that destroy craniopharyngioma cells; Hormone replacement drugs: it is a treatment that serves to regulate the levels of hormones in the body;

it is a treatment that serves to regulate the levels of hormones in the body; Target therapy: consists of the administration of drugs that target cells with genetic alterations, characteristic of some types of craniopharyngioma.

In addition, there is ongoing research where new treatments and medications for craniopharyngioma are studied and some hospitals and clinics admit people to try these treatments.

Treatment with hormone replacement drugs must be carried out throughout life and, in addition, regular follow-up by an endocrinologist is also very important. In some cases, further surgery may be necessary, as the tumor may grow back.

Possible complications

Craniopharyngioma, even after treatment, can cause changes in the body, because in most cases, hormone levels remain altered, so it is very important to maintain the treatment recommended by the doctor. And yet, when it hits a part of the brain called the hypothalamus, it can cause severe obesity, developmental delay, behavioral changes, imbalances in body temperature, excessive thirst, insomnia, and increased blood pressure.

Also, in more severe cases, when the craniopharyngioma increases in size, it can cause blindness or obstruct parts of the skull, leading to fluid accumulation and causing hydrocephalus. Read more about hydrocephalus.

Can craniopharyngioma be cured?

Craniopharyngioma has no cure and therefore it is necessary to continue with the use of drugs throughout life, due to hormonal complications, and to have imaging and blood tests periodically as recommended by the doctor, as the tumor may recur. Despite this, treatments are increasingly advanced, allowing to live longer and with a better quality of life.