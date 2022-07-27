Diaphragmatic Hernia: What is it, types and treatment

Diaphragmatic hernia arises when there is a defect in the diaphragm, which is the muscle that helps breathing, and which is responsible for separating the organs of the chest and abdomen. This defect causes organs from the abdomen to pass into the chest, which may not cause symptoms or cause serious complications such as breathing difficulties, lung infections or digestive disorders, for example.

A hernia of the diaphragm can arise either during the development of the baby in the mother’s uterus, giving rise to a congenital hernia, but it can also be acquired throughout life, such as a trauma to the chest or a complication of surgery or infection in the region. Understand how a hernia forms.

The identification of this problem is done through imaging tests such as X-ray or computed tomography. The treatment of diaphragmatic hernia is done by the general surgeon or pediatric surgeon, through surgery or video surgery.

Main types

Diaphragmatic hernia can be:

1. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia

It is a rare alteration, which arises from defects in the development of the baby’s diaphragm during pregnancy, and may arise in isolation, for unexplained causes, or be associated with other diseases, such as genetic syndromes.

The main types are:

Bochdalek’s hernia : is responsible for the vast majority of cases of diaphragmatic hernias, and usually appears in the region behind and lateral to the diaphragm. Most are located on the left side, some appear on the right side and a minority appear on both sides;

: is responsible for the vast majority of cases of diaphragmatic hernias, and usually appears in the region behind and lateral to the diaphragm. Most are located on the left side, some appear on the right side and a minority appear on both sides; Morgani’s hernia : result from a defect in the anterior region, in front of the diaphragm. Of these, most are located more to the right;

: result from a defect in the anterior region, in front of the diaphragm. Of these, most are located more to the right; Esophageal hiatus hernia: arise due to excessive widening of the hole through which the esophagus passes, which can result in the passage of the stomach into the chest. Understand better how hiatus hernia arises, symptoms and treatment.

Depending on its severity, the formation of a hernia can cause serious consequences for the health of the newborn, as the abdominal organs can occupy the space of the lungs, causing changes in the development of these, and also of other organs such as the intestine, stomach or heart. , for example.

2. Acquired Diaphragmatic Hernia

It occurs when there is a rupture of the diaphragm due to trauma to the abdomen, such as after an accident or perforation by a weapon, for example, as a result of chest surgery or even an infection at the site.

In this type of hernia, any part of the diaphragm can be affected, and as in congenital hernia, this rupture in the diaphragm can cause the passage of the contents of the abdomen to the chest, mainly stomach and intestines.

This can result in damage to the blood circulation to these organs, and in these cases it can cause serious health risks to the affected person if it is not quickly corrected with surgery.

how to identify

In case of hernias that are not serious, there may be no symptoms, so it can take many years to be discovered. In other cases, there may be signs and symptoms such as breathing difficulties, intestinal changes, reflux, heartburn and poor digestion.

Diaphragmatic hernia is diagnosed by imaging the abdomen and chest, such as x-ray, ultrasound or computed tomography, which can demonstrate the presence of undue content within the chest.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of diaphragmatic hernia is surgery, capable of reintroducing the contents of the abdomen to its normal location, in addition to correcting the defect in the diaphragm.

The surgical procedure can be performed with the help of cameras and instruments introduced through small holes in the abdomen, which is laparoscopic surgery, or by the conventional way, if it is a severe hernia. Know when laparoscopic surgery is indicated and how it is done.