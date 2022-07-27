4 home remedies for head lice

Some good strategies to eliminate lice and nits are washing your hair with strong rue tea, applying citronella spray, camphorated alcohol or even essential oils on the scalp. These homemade techniques can be used on children, as they are non-toxic, efficient and have good results against lice and nits.

These home remedies are also great for preventing a child, or even a parent, from getting lice or nits from a child, sibling, or school friends who have an infestation. In addition to these homemade recipes, you can make use of a fine-tooth comb, which is also a good strategy to eliminate lice and nits.

In this way, the 4 most suitable home remedies for lice and nits are:

1. Wash your hair with rue tea

An excellent home remedy to treat lice and nits infestation is to wash your hair with rue tea, as this will eliminate lice and soothe the itchy scalp. The tea should be applied to wet hair before passing the fine-tooth comb and thus naturally eliminate lice and their eggs.

Ingredients

40 g of rue leaves;

1 liter of boiling water;

Preparation mode

Place the rue leaves in boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Cover, let cool and then strain. After the tea is ready, you must apply this infusion to the hair, with the aid of a piece of cotton or gauze or by pouring the tea directly on the scalp, ensuring that all the hair is wet.

After that, wrap a towel around your head and let the rue infusion act for 30 minutes. Finally, wash the hair with shampoo, apply conditioner and do not rinse, passing a fine comb through each strand of hair to remove dead lice and nits.

Learn about other properties and benefits of rue.

2. Use spray of citronella

Citronella repels insects, including lice, because it has a very intense aroma and works as a repellent, so the preparation of a spray with this plant can help eliminate these parasites.

Ingredients

150 ml of liquid glycerin;

150 ml of citronella tincture;

350 ml of alcohol;

350 ml of water;

Preparation mode

Mix all ingredients and place in a tightly closed container. Apply daily to the hair and roots, leaving it on for a few minutes and then using a fine-toothed comb to eliminate lice and nits. Finally, you can wash your hair with your usual shampoo and conditioner.

3. Apply oils to the scalp

Coconut, lavender, peppermint and eucalyptus oils help to kill lice and nits and so can be used to eliminate these parasites.

Ingredients

50 ml of coconut oil;

2 to 3 drops of lavender essential oil;

2 to 3 drops of peppermint essential oil;

2 to 3 drops of eucalyptus essential oil;

Preparation mode

Just mix the oils and apply all over the scalp, leaving for 20 minutes. Then, pass the fine comb and remove the dead lice and nits. You can wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner. These oils can be applied 2 to 3 times a day.

4. Sprinkle camphorized alcohol

Another option to eliminate lice and nits can be camphor alcohol, easily found in pharmacies, and can be applied with a spray directly on the scalp.

This mixture can also be made by buying only the camphor in small pieces and then adding it to the alcohol bottle and leaving the product inside. Just spray some of this alcohol all over your hair to prevent head lice infestation.

Other care to get rid of lice

Another important tip to get rid of lice is to wash the clothes, sheets, pillowcases and bath towels of the children with infestation separately, and they need to be washed with a high water temperature, around 60 degrees in the washing machine, or put the clothes in a pan with water, let it boil for a few minutes.

Each louse lives about 30 days, and lays an average of 6 to 8 eggs a day, which within 7 days hatch, giving rise to lice, so when someone has lice, you have to be very careful so that others don’t. contaminated, and for this it is important to avoid borrowing hats, sharing hairbrushes or clothes that may contain lice or nits. Check out other tips on how to get rid of lice.

See more tips to eliminate lice in the following video: