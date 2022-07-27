Home remedy to purify the blood

Purification of the blood is a natural process that constantly occurs in the body and is done especially by the liver and kidneys, which filter the substances that result from metabolism and eliminate them in the urine or feces.

Thus, a good way to help with blood purification is to bet on diets, juices and teas, which use foods that facilitate the work of these organs, enhancing the process of purifying the blood.

The most important ingredient is water, as it is the basis of all the body’s processes and is also very important to keep the blood circulating correctly and reaching the liver and kidneys, so that it can be filtered. For this reason, water is present in all the home remedies that we indicate below. But it can also be ingested pure in an amount of up to 2 liters per day. See how much water you should drink a day.

1. Blueberry and Ginger Juice

This juice combines the super antioxidant properties of blueberries with the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger, helping the entire body to function. In addition, both of these ingredients help protect the liver, ensuring it is filtering the blood correctly.

Ingredients

100 ml of water;

1 handful of blueberries;

1 teaspoon of powdered ginger.

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in the blender and beat until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. Drink up to 2 glasses a day.

The blueberry can still be consumed in its natural form, as a small snack throughout the day, and ginger can also be used to make tea, for example.

2. Dandelion tea

This is the ideal remedy to stimulate kidney function and enhance the cleansing of the blood by the kidneys, eliminating excess toxins. In addition, more recent studies have shown that dandelions can also help protect liver health.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of dried dandelion roots;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the dandelion roots to the cup of water and let it rest for 8 to 10 minutes. Then strain, let cool and drink 1 hour after lunch and dinner.

Ideally, this tea should not be used by pregnant women, nursing mothers, people with skin problems or patients with kidney failure.

3. Hibiscus, lemon and cinnamon socha

This tea has a strong detoxifying and purifying power as it combines hibiscus tea, which increases the functioning of the kidneys, with lemon juice and cinnamon, which have strong antioxidant power.

Ingredients

½ cup of hibiscus tea;

juice of ½ lemon;

1 cinnamon stick.

Preparation mode

Combine the ingredients in a cup and let it rest for 1 to 2 hours. Then, remove the cinnamon stick and drink the tea for up to 2 babies a day, ideally after eating.

Because it contains hibiscus, this tea should only be used with medical advice in case of pregnant women, breastfeeding women, people with diabetes or who have very low blood pressure.

When to take cleansing medicines

The best way to ensure that the blood is being properly purified is to drink 1 to 2 liters of water a day, eat a balanced diet, low in fat and with plenty of fruits and vegetables, and exercise at least 3 times. per week.

However, this type of home remedy can be used after periods of major food “mistakes”, such as after a birthday party, or after Christmas, for example, and can be kept for up to 3 days.