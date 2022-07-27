Ayahuasca: what it is and its effects (positive and negative) on the body

Ayahuasca is a tea, with hallucinogenic potential, made from a mixture of Amazonian herbs, which is capable of causing changes in consciousness for about 10 hours, being, therefore, widely used in various types of Indian religious rituals to open the mind and create mystical visions.

This drink contains some substances known for their hallucinogenic potential, such as DMT, harmaline or harmine, which act on the nervous system, causing supernatural states of consciousness, which leads people to have visions related to their own problems, feelings, fears and experiences.

By having this effect, some religions and cults use the drink as a cleansing ritual, in which the person opens his mind and has the opportunity to face his problems with greater clarity. Furthermore, as the mixture causes side effects such as vomiting and diarrhea, it is seen as a complete purifier, cleansing the mind and body.

how are the visions

The visions caused by the consumption of Ayahuasca tea are usually observed with eyes closed and, therefore, are also known as “miração”. In these episodes of miration, the person can have visions of animals, demons, deities and even imagine that they are flying.

For this reason, this tea is often used for mystical purposes and to complete religious rituals, allowing you to enter a subjective realm of contact with the divine.

How could it be used in medicine

Although its use is better known among indigenous tribes and there are few studies made with the drink, interest in its medicinal use is growing, with more and more studies appearing that try to justify its use for the treatment of some psychiatric problems, such as:

Depression: different people claim that, during the experience with Ayahuasca, they became able to see and solve more clearly the problems that were at the root of the disease. Learn how to identify a depression;

different people claim that, during the experience with Ayahuasca, they became able to see and solve more clearly the problems that were at the root of the disease. Learn how to identify a depression; Post-traumatic stress syndrome: the hallucinogenic effect allows you to relive the memories that led to the emergence of the syndrome, allowing you to face fears or facilitate the grieving process. See what the symptoms of post-traumatic stress are;

the hallucinogenic effect allows you to relive the memories that led to the emergence of the syndrome, allowing you to face fears or facilitate the grieving process. See what the symptoms of post-traumatic stress are; Vices: the use of Ayahuasca leads people to take a deeper look at their ideas, problems, beliefs and lifestyles, causing changes in negative habits.

However, the cults that use it regularly claim that this type of medicinal effect only appears when the person is determined to face their problems, and cannot be used as a simple medicine that is ingested to provoke the expected effect.

Although it is often compared to a drug, Ayahuasca tea does not fall into that category, especially as it does not appear to have chronic toxic effects, nor does it cause addiction or any other type of dependence. Even so, its use should always be guided by someone who knows its effects well.

Possible negative effects

The most frequent side effects that can occur with the ingestion of Ayahuasca are vomiting, nausea and diarrhea, which can appear soon after drinking the mixture or during hallucinations, for example. Other reported effects include excessive sweating, tremors, increased blood pressure and increased heart rate.

In addition, as it is a hallucinogenic drink, Ayahuasca can cause permanent emotional changes such as excess anxiety, fears and paranoia, which in extreme cases can cause death. So, while not an illegal drink, it shouldn’t be used lightly.