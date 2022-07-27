How to make passion fruit tea to sleep better

A great home remedy to calm down and sleep better is passion fruit tea, as well as passion fruit juice, as they have calming properties that help the nervous system to relax. In addition, passion fruit has sedative properties that help fight anxiety, irritability, insomnia and nervous disorders.

During the day, you should drink passion fruit juice and, towards the end of the day, drink tea made from warm passion fruit leaves. This home remedy is only contraindicated in case of very low blood pressure or depression, as it can aggravate these health problems.

Passion fruit tea for better sleep

The tea must be prepared with the leaves of the passion fruit tree, as it is in the leaves that higher concentrations of passionflower can be found, which is the substance responsible for the calming and sedative effects of passion fruit.

To make the tea, just put 1 tablespoon of chopped passion fruit leaves in 1 cup of boiling water and let it rest for 5 minutes. Sweeten to taste and then drink when it is warm.

In addition to this home remedy for better sleep, it is important to avoid eating foods with nervous system stimulating properties such as coffee, chocolate, and black tea and try to have light meals at dinner.

However, when insomnia persists for more than 3 weeks, even adopting all these habits, a consultation with a specialist in sleep disorders is recommended because it may be necessary to investigate what is causing insomnia, and if you suffer from sleep apnea, which is a disorder where the person wakes up many times during the night, to be able to breathe better. Learn how to identify sleep apnea.

Passion fruit juice to improve sleep

Although the fruit does not contain large amounts of passion fruit, passion fruit juice is also capable of calming and improving sleep quality. To make the juice just hit the blender 1 passion fruit, 1 glass of water and honey to sweeten. Strain and then drink.

If you drink this juice daily after 5 pm, you will see an improvement in the quality of sleep in a few days. This juice can be offered to children so that they can sleep better, leaving them more rested to wake up with more energy to go to school the next day.

One option to increase the amounts of passion flower is through passion fruit sucha, which is made by adding 1 cup of tea from the leaves to passion fruit juice, mixing well and drinking afterwards.

See other examples of natural tranquilizers in the following video: