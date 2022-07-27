Priapism: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Painful and persistent erection, scientifically known as priapism, is an emergency situation that can arise as a complication of the use of some medications or blood disorders, such as clots, sickle cell anemia or leukemia, for example.

Since this change causes an erection that does not go away, lesions can appear on the penis, due to excess blood and, therefore, treatment should be done as soon as possible in the hospital.

Generally, the man can fully recover without any kind of sequel, however, it is important to go to the emergency room as soon as possible to avoid the appearance of injuries.

how to identify

Symptoms can vary depending on the type of priapism, with ischemic priapism, which is the most dangerous, causing:

Erection lasting more than 4 hours not needing to be related to sexual desire;

not needing to be related to sexual desire; Very hard penis body but with a softened tip;

but with a softened tip; intense pain which can get worse over time.

In the case of non-ischemic priapism, the symptoms are similar, but there is no pain. However, both situations present a risk of causing permanent damage to the penis, which can result in erectile dysfunction, being recommended to go to the hospital when the erection causes pain and takes more than 1 hour to disappear after finishing the stimulus.

why it happens

Erection is a natural process that happens when there is a physical or psychological stimulus, due to increased blood circulation to the penis, leading to an increase in size. Usually, the erection disappears a few minutes after sexual pleasure or after the stimulation ends, because the veins relax and the blood leaves the penis, allowing it to decrease in size.

However, some diseases, such as sickle cell anemia, leukemia or other blood disorders, can alter circulation in the intimate region, preventing the erection from disappearing.

In addition, the use of drugs, blows to the intimate region and the consumption of some medicines, such as sexual stimulants, antidepressants or anticoagulants, can also lead to this problem.

How is the treatment done?

The most commonly used treatments for priapism include:

Use of cold compresses : allows to relieve the swelling of the organ and to reduce the amount of blood;

: allows to relieve the swelling of the organ and to reduce the amount of blood; blood removal : it is done, with local anesthesia, by a doctor who uses a needle to remove excess blood in the penis, relieving pain and swelling;

: it is done, with local anesthesia, by a doctor who uses a needle to remove excess blood in the penis, relieving pain and swelling; Injection of alpha-agonist drugs: make the veins narrower, reducing the amount of blood that reaches the penis.

In the most serious cases, in which it is not possible to solve the problem with these techniques, the doctor may also recommend surgery to block the artery that carries blood to the penis or to drain all the blood from the organ.

Possible complications

The blood that is trapped inside the penis has less oxygen and, in this way, small lesions appear due to the lack of oxygen. When the erection lasts for a long time, the lesions get worse and can lead to erectile dysfunction.