Acai fattening? – nutritional information and healthy recipes

When consumed in the form of pulp and without the addition of sugars, açaí is not fattening and can even be a good option to add to a healthy and balanced diet. But this does not mean that it can be consumed in excess, because if this happens, it will lead to a large increase in the amount of calories ingested, favoring weight gain. In addition, other high-calorie foods such as powdered milk, guarana syrup or condensed milk, for example, should not be added to the açaí berry.

Thus, açaí should only be considered a healthy ally of the weight loss process when used correctly. That’s because, if used in the right way, açaí helps to reduce the feeling of hunger, improves intestinal functioning and gives more energy, which helps to stay focused on the diet and exercise plan.

Check out other health benefits of consuming açaí.

Nutritional information table

The following table includes the nutritional composition in 100 g of natural açaí and without the addition of other ingredients:

The amount per 100 g of acai Energy: 58 calories proteins 0.8 g Vitamin E 14.8 mg fats 3.9 g Calcium 35 mg carbohydrates 6.2 g Iron 11.8 mg fibers 2.6 g Vitamin C 9 mg Potassium 125 mg Phosphor 0.5 mg Magnesium 17 mg manganese 6.16 mg

It is important to remember that the nutritional composition of açaí can vary, as it depends on the conditions under which the fruit was grown, as well as the ingredients that may be added to the frozen pulp.

5 healthy recipe options

Some healthy recipe options for using açaí are:

1. Acai with granola in the bowl

Ingredients:

200 g of ready-to-eat acai pulp

100 ml of guarana syrup

100 ml of water

1 dwarf banana

1 spoon of granola

Preparation mode:

Blend the açaí, guarana and banana in a blender until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. Put it in a container and drink it right away or keep the ready mix stored in the freezer or freezer to consume at another time.

You can find ready-made granola on the market, but you can also make your own mix at home with oatmeal, raisins, sesame, walnuts and flaxseeds, for example. See an amazing light granola recipe.

2. Acai milkshake

Ingredients:

250 g of ready-to-eat acai pulp

1 cup of cow’s or almond milk or 200 g of Greek yogurt

Preparation mode:

Blend everything in a blender and drink. This mixture is quite thick and not too sweet and you can still add 1 tablespoon of crushed paçoca, for example.

3. Acai with yogurt and granola

Ingredients:

150 g of ready-to-eat acai pulp

45 ml of guarana syrup

1 banana

1 spoon of honey

1 spoon of natural yogurt

Preparation mode:

Blend all the ingredients in the blender until obtaining a homogeneous mixture.

4. Acai with strawberry and cream

Ingredients:

200 g of ready-to-eat acai pulp

60 ml of guarana syrup

1 banana

5 strawberries

3 spoons of sour cream

Preparation mode:

Blend all the ingredients in the blender until obtaining a homogeneous mixture.